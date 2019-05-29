Uproxx/Getty Images

If you enjoy classic cocktails, you’ll find quite a few worthy of summer consumption. You have your usual suspects like the iconic gin & tonic, the margarita, the mojito, and the beloved Negroni. But as we look ahead to warmer days, there’s no drink that we feel better encapsulates the spirit of summer ’19 quite like the Paloma.

This tequila-based drink often plays proverbial second fiddle to the aforementioned margarita. But in our opinion, these are far-less sugary and much cleaner on the palate. The combination of tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and soda water combine to create the perfect summer refresher. It’s zesty, full of citrus flavor, with just the right amount of booze to keep you smiling as temps rise.

One of the greatest aspects of this cocktail is its ability to adapt to different flavors with the addition or subtraction of certain ingredients. Check out some of the most mouth-watering Paloma recipes on earth below.

#2 – From bartender Pam Wiznitzer at The Lookup in New York City

The Lookup

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Calle 23 Blanco

Tequila

.5 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Ancho Reyes Verde

Pomegranate Syrup

Pinch of Pink Sea Salt

Directions:

In a tin with ice, combine all ingredients and shake. Strain into a highball that’s half-rimmed with spices (salt, sugar, pomegranate dust, and cayenne) and fresh ice. To finish it off, sprinkle in a pinch of pink sea salt.

CANTARITO – From Cenote Tequila

Cenote Tequila

Ingredients:

1.5oz Cenote Blanco

0.5oz Ancho Reyes

1oz Grapefruit Juice

0.5 Lime Juice

0.5 Serrano Infused Agave Syrup

Top with Topo Chico

Mix and garnish with Tajin (chili, lime, salt mix) rim.

PALÒMA CLASSIC – From Espolon Tequila



Espolon Tequila

Ingredients:

2 parts Espolòn Blanco

1 part Lime Juice

Grapefruit Soda

Pinch of Sea Salt

Combine in a highball glass on the rocks and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a lime wheel