Tech-House Star Lee K Tells Us Where To Party In San Diego

Miranda McDonald.

Don’t challenge Lee K (short for Krysinski) when it comes to San Diego. She’s paid her dues, knows the city, and is loved from Pacific Beach to Bankers Hill. When many of her contemporaries raced to Los Angeles for big DJing opportunities, Lee decided to return to the city that raised her and elevate the scene there, instead. In 2013 she scored a residency at Bang Bang and her career quickly took off.

These days, Lee K is on the road with techno legend Richie Hawtin — stopping in at Ibiza and other world-renowned party destinations. As her clout increases, she remains loyal to her city. In fact, she’s headed home this weekend for CRSSD.

We caught up with Lee this week as she preps for one of SD’s most epic party weekends and asked her about where to turn up when we’re in her city. She was only too happy to oblige.

10 Barrel

10 Barrel is great for a beer on the rooftop. Good menu, interesting industrial space, and an inside look at the brewing process. My go-to is the Double Stuff Nitro on tap. You can also get a six-pack to go — which makes for an awfully convenient segue into the rest of the night.