Tech-House Star Lee K Tells Us Where To Party In San Diego

Managing Editor, Life
09.27.18

Miranda McDonald.

Don’t challenge Lee K (short for Krysinski) when it comes to San Diego. She’s paid her dues, knows the city, and is loved from Pacific Beach to Bankers Hill. When many of her contemporaries raced to Los Angeles for big DJing opportunities, Lee decided to return to the city that raised her and elevate the scene there, instead. In 2013 she scored a residency at Bang Bang and her career quickly took off.

These days, Lee K is on the road with techno legend Richie Hawtin — stopping in at Ibiza and other world-renowned party destinations. As her clout increases, she remains loyal to her city. In fact, she’s headed home this weekend for CRSSD.

We caught up with Lee this week as she preps for one of SD’s most epic party weekends and asked her about where to turn up when we’re in her city. She was only too happy to oblige.

10 Barrel

View this post on Instagram

Stop #2.

A post shared by Ryan Saundry (@rsaundry) on

10 Barrel is great for a beer on the rooftop. Good menu, interesting industrial space, and an inside look at the brewing process. My go-to is the Double Stuff Nitro on tap. You can also get a six-pack to go — which makes for an awfully convenient segue into the rest of the night.

Around The Web

TAGSPARTYParty This CitySan Diegowhere to party

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP