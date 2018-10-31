This Is The Best Pizza In America, According To Travelers

Getty Image

There’s a lot of great pizza out there. Ranking them feels like a bit of a fool’s errand. We all know we’re perfectly happy with a piping hot pie from the local joint around the corner or even the occasional Red Baron from the oven. Yet there’s something that nibbles at the back of minds — we want to know the best pizza ever.

We search out that transcendent experience in many foods: Tacos, burgers, beers, pies… anything. So, of course, we are all prone to propping up and arguing over the joints we love. Now Trip Advisor is getting in on the action by ranking the best pizza in America, according to their reviews.

The travel and review site took a look at all their pizza restaurant reviews (literally millions of them) and parsed which pizza joints in America really are the best of the best. Trip Advisor broke the pizza parlors down by looking at “the quality and quantity of reviews” with more emphasis on reviews from the last 12 months. A clear winner emerged. But, we’re not going to tell you just yet.

First, we thought we’d take this opportunity to indulge in some pizza porn. Come on, it’s mid-week and the perfect time to look at sexy Instagrams of pizza from around the country, right? You’re all already scrolling, aren’t you?

10. Duetto Pizza and Gelato in Key West, Florida