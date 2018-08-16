The Absolute Best Slice Of Pizza In Each Southeastern State

iStockphoto

Pizza is a constant. It’s nourishing and fortifying. It’s versatile — a cornerstone of our culinary experience. It’s somehow both a comfort in cold winters and a relief in the dog days of summer. Even in the humid lands of the American South, you’ll be able to find countless joints slinging pies no matter how steamy things get.

The South itself is a culturally and culinarily rich corner of our nation. It spans from the misty bluegrass hills of the Ohio Valley to the Mississippi Delta to up and down the Atlantic coastline — from the nation’s capital all the way down the Florida Keys, within spitting distance of Cuba. So you can imagine, when it comes to pizza and the South, there’s a lot of variation and deliciousness. Unique styles pop up in random corners while stone-cold classic pies dominate in others. Truly, the South is a wonderland for stylistic permutations and variations with pizza, as with barbecue.

Get your pitchers of Cheerwine and Abita ready because we’re picking the best pizza in the American South.

VIRGINIA: Benny’s Pizza, Across the State

The Virginia Slice is a radical icon of the pizza world and no one does it better than Benny’s Pizza. The simple pizza joint has spots all over Virginia and into the Carolinas these days. Why? Because it’s so good it can’t stop growing. The joints are unpretentious pizza parlors and walk-ups where you grab a quick slice or carry out a massive pie. It’s fast, delicious, and affordable.

The über slices of pizza are as fun as they are on point. The thin(ish) crust has a nice chew to it with just enough heft to keep it together. Generally speaking, there are slices of cheese, pepperoni, and sausage ready to go at all times. There are monthly specials but those vary by location. You can be assured that the specials are always clever and tasty.

This a great pizza that demands two paper plates. What’s not to love about that?