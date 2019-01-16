Olympic Athlete Alex Ferreira Shares His Go-To Spots In Aspen

Zach Hooper

The Winter X Games are fast approaching and if you’re lucky enough to be attending this year’s games you’re going to need some hot Aspen hang spots to chill out in your downtime. Who better to offer suggestions for where to kick back than Olympic silver medalist Alex Ferreira — who isn’t just familiar with the slopes because of his skill on skis, he’s a hometown hero who joined the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club at the impossibly young age of five.

Some kids join ski clubs at five, others get sent home from school for eating sponge paint. To each their own, we say!

With the games fast approaching, we asked Ferreira to share a list of his favorite lunch, dinner, bar, and après ski spots in town. Check them out if you’re headed to X Games Aspen from January 24th-27th or the next time you hit the city for some skiing.

Cloud 9 Bistro

Cloud 9 Bistro on Aspen Highlands is an experience of a lifetime. I’ve been to countless towns and cities around the world and have never come across a champagne shower party quite like this one. Everyone books reservations with plans to eat a wonderful lunch, but it turns out to be more of a champagne spraying, cash gun shooting, booty shaking extravaganza.

Point being: If you have the opportunity to experience Cloud 9 Bistro then drop everything and go!

The Big Wrap

A more relaxed lunch spot that I go to on a more daily basis is The Big Wrap. Located at the base of Ajax Babbs (the owner) has cultivated a healthy yet delicious little burrito boutique. She serves great food at a fair price. I will usually call in an order for pick up while I am skiing Ajax, grab the order and get back on the gondola and enjoy my burrito lunch in-between runs!