These Standalone Podcast Episodes Will Make Holiday Travel A Breeze

The well-structured and hilarious podcast is a delight to listen to. It also offers just the right dose of nostalgia without wallowing in it, while also providing a gateway for new generations to get into the show. The Episode: This podcast episode covers one of the more iconic episodes of the TV series, “Colony” from season two. It has an alien bounty hunter, Soviet Clones, Arctic ice stations, and Agent Fox Mulder acting like a motherf*cking maniac. It’s a great way to enjoy Reimann and Bell in their element while really enjoying a show they truly love. It’ll make you want to go out and start watching The X-Files again and listen to every other episode of this podcast. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Castbox, Soundcloud