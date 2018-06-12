Uproxx

Political news is monopolizing the world at the moment. Enter the political podcast — a chance to dive deep, to explore ideas, and to exhibit nuance in an incredibly unnuanced time.

We’re picking the best political podcasts from both sides of the aisle. Focusing on podcasts from one side or the other would be perpetuating the vacuums and bubbles that far too many are stuck in. Whether you believe in the rhetoric of the hosts and guests or not, there’s value and information to be gleaned from each. The discussions are valid, the work is important, and we all need to listen to one another a little more.

THE FEDERALIST

The Federalist Podcast piggy-backs off the online conservative magazine of the same name. Host Ben Domenech covers topics ranging from the political to the pop culture from a conservative POV. This is an old-school brand of conservatism that places importance on their values and country over the blind allegiances you find plaguing the fringes of the right and left.

Start with the episode in which co-hosts Katherine Mangu-Ward and Mary Katharine Ham discuss Dwayne Johnson’s presidential prospects. It’s a great way to ease into a conservative podcast with a familiar theme if you’re coming from the left.