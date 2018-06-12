Last Updated: June 12th
Political news is monopolizing the world at the moment. Enter the political podcast — a chance to dive deep, to explore ideas, and to exhibit nuance in an incredibly unnuanced time.
We’re picking the best political podcasts from both sides of the aisle. Focusing on podcasts from one side or the other would be perpetuating the vacuums and bubbles that far too many are stuck in. Whether you believe in the rhetoric of the hosts and guests or not, there’s value and information to be gleaned from each. The discussions are valid, the work is important, and we all need to listen to one another a little more.
Related: The Best Science Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
THE FEDERALIST
The Federalist Podcast piggy-backs off the online conservative magazine of the same name. Host Ben Domenech covers topics ranging from the political to the pop culture from a conservative POV. This is an old-school brand of conservatism that places importance on their values and country over the blind allegiances you find plaguing the fringes of the right and left.
Start with the episode in which co-hosts Katherine Mangu-Ward and Mary Katharine Ham discuss Dwayne Johnson’s presidential prospects. It’s a great way to ease into a conservative podcast with a familiar theme if you’re coming from the left.
It’s bad enough you have Joe Rogan on here, but you fuck right off with The Federalist
Yeah, how dare they present both sides of the political spectrum!
If anyone wants a snappy, well-informed conservative podcast, go with Ben Shapiro.
you mean crappy, misinformed podcast from man-child Ben Shapiro
ben shapiro lol this dude said ben shapiro and also said well-informed lol
“snappy”
And can you give me an example of how he is mis-informed?
Just ask Alexandre Bissonnette
Johnnysplendid – Well then by that logic Bernie should be banned too.
If you’re issue with Ben Shapiro is you disagree with his politics, ok. But to say he’s stupid and misinformed is…..well stupid and misinformed, and only shows your own bias. Feel free to disagree. I disagree with most things said on Pod Save America. But I wouldn’t call them misinformed
Chapo’s trap house is the dirt worst. As someone who considers himself a far left liberal that whenever people think of that they think of Bernie Sanders, a facile politician if ever there was one, depresses me