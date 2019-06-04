Unsplash

Pride month is here. Which means we’re poised to experience a month’s worth of great block parties and parades meant to elevate, celebrate, and support LGBTQ+ communities worldwide. 2019 marks 50 years since the Stonewall Riots, the unofficial beginning of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and equality in America, so this year’s celebrations are poised to be even bigger than ever before. Over the past five decades, Pride marches have spread from New York City to San Francisco, which means you’re sure to be absolutely spoiled for choices no matter where you live.

If you’ve never been to a Pride event, you’re missing out on one of the summer’s biggest, wildest festival scenes. Sure, there’s a human rights angle underpinning the festivities that’s vital to the broader quest for equality in this nation, but make no mistake: Pride is a party. Whether you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community or simply an ally, get out there and celebrate with these marches, parades, and festivals around the country.

California

Hollywood — The Garland, June 6th



The Garland

The recently renovated Garland Ballroom will act as the setting for Drag Yourself To The Valley, an evening of queens and drag in North Hollywood, hosted by West Hollywood’s own Billy Francesca with support from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Vanessa Vanjie and Brooke Lynn Hytes. Tickets for Drag Yourself To The Valley fall under two tiers, a standard ticket will run you $35 while a VIP ticket will cost you $65, but you get a photo and Meet and Greet with a cast of queens — including Kyra Jeté, Porshaa Lejayy, Miami Knight, and Gigi Goode.

Hollywood — LA! Pride, June 8-9

LA! Pride in West Hollywood is one of California’s biggest pride celebrations and for the first time ever they’re setting up a free-to-the-public block party along Santa Monica Boulevard that’ll feature entertainment, vendors, exhibitors, rides, attractions, and beer gardens. The Opening ceremony will kick off in West Hollywood Park on the evening of June 7th with a Weho Vogue Ball & Drag Show, and a performance by Paula Abdul.

For those paying for access to the festival grounds, LA! Pride has pulled together headlining performances by Meghan Trainor, Years & Years and Ashanti, with a stacked lineup of R&B, DJs, and indie acts to keep things moving.

San Francisco — SF Pride, June 29-30



SF Pride

With 200 parade contingents and exhibitors and twenty community-run stages and venues, SF Pride is one largest gatherings of the LGBTQ+ community in the entire nation. Main stage entertainment at this year’s festival includes Amara La Negra and Brazil’s Pablo Vittar, and will feature two days of entertainment from local, national, and international acts right at the steps of San Francisco’s iconic City Hall.

Watch the parade down Market Street from the grandstands, or grab a VIP pass to party under the Rotunda at City Hall, and indulge in hors d-oeuvres catered by Whole Foods and three rooms of non-stop entertainment.

