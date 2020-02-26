The Best Rare And Very Old Whiskey Bottles That Are Worth The Investment

We love telling you about the best bottles of bourbon and whiskey on the market that are, first-and-foremost, affordable. Building a whiskey palate takes a lot of time. Part of that is a simple fact that whiskey is not a monolith. There are a lot of different styles out there to try. Another part of it is the price. Whiskey can be very affordable and very drinkable. The price only goes up from there. Well, today, we going to the top of the whiskey mountain and breaking down some of our favorite rare and very old bottles of whisk(e)y. Yes, these bottles are expensive. While we try to keep our lists in the $10 to $250 price range, this list is starting at the $1,000 price point. We hear your scoffs. But, there’s a real reason to embark on a whiskey journey in this price range. These whiskeys represent the oldest and most sought after expressions from whiskey makers who know what they’re doing. These are not every day sipping whiskeys and we’re not pretending that’s what you should buy them for. No, these are collector’s items that warrant a nip every now and then when you have something to really celebrate. The below ten bottles represent some of the coolest and rarest bottles of whisk(e)y you can actually buy today. Granted, it may be a better decision to spend the couple grand you have laying around on, say, a dope vacation. Or, you know what? You only live once and once these whiskeys are drunk, they’re gone forever. That, in turn, means that these whiskeys are also an investment. As more bottles disappear, the more these bottles are worth. Related: The Best ‘Sherry Cask Finished’ Whiskeys To Chase Down Right Now

Midleton Very Rare 1985

Style: Irish Whiskey

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $1,800 The Whiskey:

This is an extremely rare release of whiskey that’s disappearing fast. This expression started when Midleton’s master distiller, Barry Crockett, handpicked exactly 50 casks from their rickhouses of 12 to 25 years old whiskeys. They then make a single issue bottling and that’s it. This bottle, in particular, is the 1985 expression from the Very Rare program, making it amazingly rare. Tasting Notes:

These expressions ebb and flow with each release. Expect honey notes next to flourishes of bright florals, vanilla, and oak. There'll be a spiciness, a sense of an orchard in spring, and clear wood throughout. Talisker The Bodega Series 40 Year Old

Style: Single Malt Whisky

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $2,750 The Whisky:

Last year saw Talikser’s first entry in their new Bodega Series. The whisky celebrates the use of Spanish sherry casks in aging the single malt. The whisky was distilled in 1978 and in 2018, the juice was finished in a selection of Delgado Zuleta’s award-winning Quo Vadis amontillado sherry casks. This is a one of a kind whisky that’s only going to get better with age. Tasting Notes:

Cedar mixes with sandalwood as white pepper, candied apples, and ripe red fruits mingle with sea-spray, black pepper, and a hint of lemon citrus. The oak carries the dram through the palate with white and black pepper making appearances with baking spices, orchard fruits, butter toffee, raspberry jam, orange zest, peaches, and a hint of lemon incense oil. That incense lingers as the sandalwood kicks back in with the orchard fruits and black pepper as the dram fades.