Bartenders Tell Us The Rare Whiskeys They’d Absolutely Love To Try

Over the past two months, much of the world has shut down in an effort to stave off the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope — however distant — is that someday (relatively) soon we can all return to some semblance of our former lives. In the meantime, we’re stuck fantasizing about how we’ll spend time once restrictions are lifted. And also drinking a fair bit of booze. Specifically, whiskey. To combine the daydreaming and the day drinking, let’s turn our minds to all the rare whiskeys we wish we could try if price were no object. Jonah Dill-D’Ascoli, bartender at The Aviary in New York City, is down for giving that hypothetical a go — though it’s a toughie. “That’s like asking which color I prefer when I look at a rainbow!” he says. “But I’m always a huge W.L. Weller fan and I would love to get my hands on some of this year’s Antique Collection. I’ve heard amazing things about it.” Since picking dream bottles is a difficult-yet-fun task, we decided to head to check in with more experts. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one rare whiskey they’d love to sip if money didn’t matter.

Yamazaki 25 View this post on Instagram Happy Friday! #japanese #culture #yamazaki25 #japan #kyoto #yamazaki #kampai #fridayvibes A post shared by Japanese Culture Center-日本文化会館 (@japanese_culture_center) on Apr 24, 2020 at 9:48am PDT Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami I’ve always wanted to try Yamazaki 25 Year. Having sampled up to the 18-year age statement from Yamazaki, the 25 is high on my list. Their whiskeys are so interesting that I can only speculate how the additional age has matured this spirit. Double Eagle Very Rare Matt Shields, bartender at The Bay Restaurant in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Double Eagle Very Rare seems to be self-explanatory. I’m a big fan of Eagle Rare and their 17 Year. I would love to sit down and try this whiskey. Preferably with a distiller from which it came.