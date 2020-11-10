Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries around the globe. The most exciting aspect of being a bourbon fan in 2020 is that a new, intriguing, delicious bottle is always right around the corner. Sure, this refers to the bottles currently sitting on shelves that you haven’t had a chance to taste yet, but it also reminds us of the special releases dropping on a regular basis. All over the country (but mostly in Kentucky), barrelhouses are loaded full of casks of aging bourbons, all just waiting to be bottled. A select few of these will turn into special releases, one-offs, or small-batch collaborations. And a select few of those will be absolutely spectacular. With the end of the year coming up, I decided to crack open my tasting notebook again and share six of my favorite bourbon releases from the past two years. Check them out and try a few for yourself… if you can find them, that is.

The expression once carried a palatable price tag of $50, but due to its limited availability, the aftermarket price has soared. Tasting Notes: If you give this offering a nosing, you’ll be met with caramelized sugar, sweet vanilla, and fruit cake. The first sip yields toasted oak, mouth-watering caramel, subtle cinnamon, and just a hint of peppery spice. The finish is long, filled with pleasing heat, and ends in a final crescendo of cinnamon warmth. Bottom Line: If you can manage to get your hands on a bottle for a reasonable price, good for you. Don’t waste it by mixing it. You can use the brand’s flagship Buffalo Trace Bourbon for that. Sip this one slowly and discover the rich flavors.