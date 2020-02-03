Bartenders Tell Us The Best Rums To Mix Into Hot Winter Cocktails

We think Paul Rudd’s character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall said it best when he said, “Oh, the weather outside is weather.” The weather outside is weather. For some, it’s completely horrendous and for others… eh, not so bad. Still, the February doldrums are here and we all need a pick me up. That’s where hot cocktails come in. This week, we’re specifically talking about rum-based hot cocktails like the hot buttered rum and the rum hot toddy. Dean Brown, bar director at Kissaki in New York City loves hot drinks and really loves rum. “The key to making great hot drinks is keeping the ABV low,” he says. “Heat helps the alcohol rise and will fry all your nose hairs if there’s too much. Save the over-proof rums for daiquiris. In winter, go for molasses-y or even spiced rums.” Will Benedetto, director of Bars for IGC Hospitality in New York City agrees. “White rums are great but I wouldn’t want to butter one,” he says. “You need something with some spice and that comes from a quality rum that’s spent some time in oak. Matured rums have some beautiful age on them, giving you all those delicious holiday spice notes while still being affordable.” To figure out which bottles fit the bill, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to rums for mid-winter hot cocktails.

Bacardi 8 Will Witherow, beverage director at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia When mixing up a hot cocktail, I like to use Bacardi 8. A rich, aged rum with notes of nutmeg and clove as well. Bacardi 8 makes this velvety drink the perfect accompaniment on cold nights. Appleton Reserve Jef Tate, head bartender at Janitor's Closet in Chicago I use a rum blend of Appleton Reserve and Smith & Cross Navy Strength rum. The dry spicy finish of the Appleton Reserve compliments the bold funk upfront in the Navy Strength rum.