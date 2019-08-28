We Asked Bartenders The Best Rums For Ending Summer On A High Note

08.28.19

Getty Image

Grab hold of lighter, summery spirits while you can and don’t let go until the bottle is empty. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re not even close to ready for summer ’19 to be over. That’s why we’re using these last few weeks to get the most out of our favorite tequilas, vodka, gins, and rums (aged and un-aged). We’re going to sip on negronis, gin & tonics, and Tiki-style drinks like they’re going out of style, which they kind of are… for a few seasons.

To fight the inexorable march of time, let’s agree to squeeze every last drop of distilled magic out of this summer. Because soon it will be fall, then winter and the thought of that is downright miserable.

Today, we turn our attention to rum — the beloved summer staple made from sugar cane juice or molasses that’s perfectly suited to warm weather sipping or mixing into cocktails like the mai tai, the hurricane, the dark ‘n stormy, or the daiquiri. To help out, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite rums to drink while they soak in these last rays of August sunshine.

Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum

Sarah LM Mengoni, bartender at Double Take in Los Angeles

Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum. This is a blend of Plantation 3 Stars and Plantation Original Dark Rums that have had pineapple fruit and pineapple bark macerated in them. The result is divine.

