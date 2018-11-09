Exposure

Science is part of us all. It’s the search for truth in a hostile universe. Our desire to discover, explore, and understand the world within and around us is a universal goal and science is the toolkit. Below are some of the most intriguing science documentaries and series on subjects that range from the inner-workings of our brain to the birth of the universe. Enjoy!

The Most Unknown (2018)

Science is the pursuit of truth. The Most Unknown takes a trip with nine scientists as they do their job. It sounds basic. In that basic idea is brilliance. The film is a eye-opening look at what science and the people behind experimentation and discovery are really doing and who they really are. This is the sort of film that’ll make you fall in love with science for the first time or reaffirm your love for the pursuit of discovery and, ultimately, truth.

Chasing Coral (2017)

Chasing Coral comes from the same team who brought us Chasing Ice. The documentary follows photographers, divers, oceanographers, and marine biologists around the world as they examine and try to save dying coral reefs. The crew examines how the human impact and climate change are killing off reefs at unprecedented rates worldwide and what the solutions are to save one of the great wonders of planet Earth.