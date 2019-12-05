The Best Bottles Of Scotch And Irish Whiskey For Winter Break

Picking out the best bottle of scotch or Irish whiskey is no easy task. Like bourbon or rye, there are hundreds and hundreds of labels out there with thousands of variations therein. It’s daunting and can feel a bit off-putting to the uninitiated. Fear not, we’re here to help. Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky are intrinsically linked through history as each style evolved — from moonshiners hiding their booze from taxmen to whiskey one-upmanship in the 1800s, which then led to further refinement in the modern-day. Both styles have become something wholly unique and, at their best, absolutely delicious. They’re both certainly worth seeking out, especially if you’re looking for something a little different on your whiskey shelf this winter. The ten bottles below are some of the best representations of Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky you can find on the U.S. market. These bottles are shining examples of each country’s respective styles and also speak to the winter weather — with sweetness, spice, and lots of warmth. As per usual, we’ve tried to keep this under or around $100 per bottle to make our list a little more accessible to the casual whiskey drinker. Related: Picking Apart The Differences Between Scotch Whisky And Irish Whiskey

SCOTLAND GAME OF THRONES THE NIGHT'S WATCH OBAN BAY RESERVE Price: $49.99 The Story: Oban's peaty single malt is a celebration of Game of Throne's end. The ode to the Night's Watch is a masterful single malt whisky that celebrates both The Wall protecting Westeros from The North and Oban's location against a massive cliff and the sea between the Scottish Highlands and outer islands. Tasting Notes: Candied orange zest and tart and sweet cherry pies with a buttery malt crust open this one up. Creamy caramel with more cherry plus wisps of smoke balance with cloves and cinnamon spice. The finish combines the spices and fruits with a dry sherry finish. Shop Here