The Best Scotch Cocktails To Drink Your Way Into Fall

iStock/Uproxx

Summer was a lot of fun, but it’s over now. We just have to accept that and move on to bolder, peaty-er, smokier things. Because autumn is the perfect time to get into Scotland’s native spirit.

If you’re unfamiliar with Scotch, you might find it to be a little intimidating. That’s okay. We’re here to help ease you into the world of Glenmorangie, Macallan, Bruichladdich, and Ardbeg. We don’t expect you to stop by your local liquor store, grab the first bottle of Scotch you see, take it home, pour yourself a dram and sip. If you’re new to the spirit, your best bet is to try it first in the form of a cocktail. Luckily, there are plenty of Scotch-based cocktails for you the sample and they’re almost all perfect for fall weather.

Below you’ll find some of our favorites.

Penicillin

Created by Australian bartender Sam Ross at New York’s Milk & Honey in 2005, Penicillin might be the most popular Scotch-based cocktail in the world. This combination of blended Scotch, smoky Islay Scotch, honey syrup, and lemon juice is like a modern-day, iced version of the iconic Hot Toddy.

Recipe:

2 ounces blended Scotch whisky

¾ ounces lemon juice

¾ ounces honey syrup

¼ ounce Islay single-malt Scotch whisky