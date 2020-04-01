Bartenders Tell Us The One Scotch They Brought Into Quarantine

Though we talk often about bourbon in these parts, scotch whisky deserves a lot of love too. The beloved juice from Scotland is more attainable than ever (as long as you get it delivered by Drizly or a local restaurant-turned-bottleshop). While its history and mystique remain, gone are the days when only your well-traveled, pipe-smoking grandfather enjoyed it. Whisky (especially Scotch whisky) is actually surging in the early months of 2020. Don’t worry if you’re a whisky novice. There are no judgments here. Do you like your whisky with a little smokiness? Go for an Islay expression from Ardbeg, Bruichladdich, Bowmore, or Lagavulin. Looking for something a little smoother to ease your way in? How about a bottle from The Macallan, Glenmorangie, or Glenlivet? Fans of bourbon can even get started by enjoying one of the many offerings aged in ex-bourbon barrels. Add some water, ice, or even mix it into a cocktail like the iconic penicillin. Like us, bartenders need a nice dram of Scotch every now and again, especially during the quarantine. That’s why we decided to pose a simple question: If you could only bring one bottle into your home before going into isolation, what would it be?