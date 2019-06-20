Getty Image

Sometimes Scotch gets a bit of a bum rap in the spirits world. The overall enjoyment of this Scottish whisky is often hurt by the stigmas surrounding it. Drinkers have no problem embracing bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, and even Irish whiskey, but Scotch seems to intimidate would-be whisky drinkers with its intricate history and reputation for peat-driven smokiness.

Still, you’d be remiss if you didn’t try to dip your toe into the Scotch pool this summer. No need to get overwhelmed by the number of whiskies on the market, if you aren’t sure where to start just ask us! Ready for a few more bottles to buy? We have you covered there, too — thanks to our favorite bartenders. We asked them which bottles of Scotch they’d choose if they could only pick one for the rest of their lives. Check their answers below!

Lagavulin 16 Year

Casey Lyons, bartender at Pacific Hideaway in Huntington Beach, California

Lagavulin 16 Year. Ron Swanson was a genius. This is not the type of Scotch that puts hair on your chest. This is the type of Scotch that punches you square in the mouth and asks for nothing other than the patience to understand the beauty behind its peat and fire. All good things take time. So pour yourself a glass, maybe a couple of ice cubes on the side-and just sip away. You’ll have a mustache and a healthy level of cynicism by the time you finish your dram.