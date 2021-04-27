If you’ve never tried Scotch whisky, now is the time. Depending on where (and from which distillery) you get a bottle, whether it’s the Highlands, Lowlands, Speyside, Campbeltown, or Islay, there’s something to appeal to (most) every palate. This is especially true for fans of sweeter bourbons, who might have previously steered clear of Scotland’s native whisky because they worried about the famed “smokiness.”

Fear not, fans of vanilla and caramel-driven bourbons! You can definitely get your sweet teeth soothed by Scotch. Though the flavor notes will differ, the softer, sweeter flavors are certainly there, if you pick the right expressions.

While sweeter bourbons are typically known for their caramel, vanilla, and sweet corn flavors, Scotch has more honey, floral, and dried orange peel notes predominating. But Scotch gets added dessert-like flavors (and gains some crossover appeal) from being aged in ex-bourbon barrels. Also, many brands mature or age their juice in former sherry butts or wine casks — those fruits end up supplying more dessert-like notes to the final products.

To find the best options for sweeter scotches, we decided to ask our friends behind the bar for some recommendations. We tasked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us their picks for the most dessert-like Scotch whiskies on the market. Check them all out below and click on the prices to buy a bottle!

Oban 14

Eoghain Clavin, brewery ambassador for Guinness

Oban 14. Oban is one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries. It was founded in 1794 and only has seven employees. Oban has gorgeous flavors of rich fruits, delicious, honeyed spice, a bit of a smoky dryness and you get a whiff of sea salt, as Oban is located where the highlands meet the sea.

Average Price: $90