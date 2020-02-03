We Asked Bartenders To Name The Best Scotch Whiskies To Keep You Warm Mid-Winter

Here at Uproxx, we love Scotch. From the peat-smoked whiskies of Islay to the robust expressions from Speyside to the Orkney Islands. We especially love its warming effects during the chilly (and sometimes downright freezing) winter months. We’ll drink it neat in a Glencairn glass, with a single ice cube, or in cocktail like a Penicillin. Anything to cut the cold. Stefan Seecharran, head bartender at Brasserie Saint Marc in New York City, agrees with our sentiment, saying he prefers his Scotch smoky. “Laphroaig for me please,” he says. “After the initial peaty and smokiness; it’s the campfire feel that draws me to grab this from the bar cart for that instant warmth mid-winter.” Of course, other bartenders have their own preferred brands. So we asked some of our favorites to tell us their go-to Scotch whiskies to imbibe during this snowy, sunless month.