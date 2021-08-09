The Best Whiskies For Your Summer Highball, According To Bartenders

We can debate for hours what the best summer cocktail is. In general, it’s all about taste. If you don’t enjoy the juniper-centric flavor of gin, you probably won’t spend the warmer months craving gin and tonics. If you’re not into tequila and grapefruit, a paloma probably isn’t your jam. If the thought of drinking Campari conjures up images of the numbing agent used at your childhood dentist’s office, you should probably steer clear of the classic Negroni. But if you enjoy the sweet, malty taste of whisky and crave refreshment as well, the classic whisky highball should be your summer go-to (or your year-round go-to).

“The highball is a simple cocktail with generally two ingredients: whiskey, and soda water,” Jacob Mata, bar manager at Garden & Grain in Pensacola, Florida, tells us. He adds, “Choosing the right kind of whisky is very important when crafting this cocktail. You want to pick a whiskey that’s full of flavor but also delicate enough to be enjoyed in this style.”

While nobody is going to tell you not to use bourbon, rye, Irish, or Canadian whiskies as the base for your whisky highball, most bartenders agree that to truly get the most out of this drink, you need to use Japanese or Scotch whisky.

To find the best of those two styles, we once again went to the professionals behind the bar for help. We tasked them with telling us their favorite Japanese or Scotch whiskies to mix into a whisky highball. Check out all of their answers below and click on the prices if you want to try one of these yourself.

Yamazaki 12 Japanese Whisky

Scott Wenger, bartender at The Continental in Tampa

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $165

Why This Whisky?

While its cost is probably prohibitive, Yamazaki 12 is one of the finest whiskeys in the world and a great base for a whisky highball. I would jump at the opportunity to enjoy a glass of it in any way shape or form whether neat or mixed with soda water to create a refreshing, summery drink.

Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch

Benjamin Pozar, Bartender at Fogo de Chao in Dallas

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $39

Why This Whisky?

Layers are important and I like a good, blended Scotch whisky in my highball. A bit of Johnnie Walker Black Label with Pellegrino and lemon peel is heaven on earth. There are plenty of whiskies that go with standard club soda, but I like finer bubbles with citrus oil and a kiss of smoke.