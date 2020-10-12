Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries around the globe. Just because something is popular, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good. But it also doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad. In their rush to celebrate the new and the underrated, people sometimes forget the latter aspect. That’s why today we’re taking a look at some of the best-selling American whiskeys. These are the brands that even non-whiskey fans know. The barroom mainstays and liquor cabinet staples. The expressions we’ll be drinking today include one well-known Tennessee whiskey and five Kentucky bourbons. And though I’ve had all of these drams more than enough times to last me, I sipped them all again for this occasion. While drinking, I detailed took notes — ranking the whiskeys based on flavor, mixability, and overall value. You won’t be shocked to know that Jack Daniel’s, Wild Turkey, Jim Beam, Bulleit, Maker’s Mark, and Evan Williams are the brands we’re tasting. But you might be shocked to see how I ranked them. (I’ve put them from worst to best to add to the suspense!)

It’s cheap, highly mixable, and always there — available at every liquor store from Tacoma to Tampa. Seriously… it’s the top-selling bourbon in the world. Tasting Notes: Begin your tasting experience by giving this whiskey a good nosing. You’ll be met with hints of sweet corn, dried orange peel, and subtle vanilla. The first sip is filled with charred oak, sweet honey, toasted caramel, and brown sugar. The finish is long, warming, sweet, and ends with a final kick of cinnamon spice. Bottom Line: You can sip any whiskey, but you’ll be happier using this one as a mixer. You don’t have to mask all the flavors with myriad ingredients, though. It works well in a simple old fashioned or mixed with ginger ale.