Most people are interested in sex. There’s a biological imperative that keeps it front and center in our minds, but it’s also a hell of a lot of fun. And, though there are only so many body parts that make it into play, there can still be a fair amount of variety, and confusion, involved in the act.

Enter sex podcasts. They titilate. They entertain. And, they educate. But, which ones are worth your time? We gathered the ten of the best podcasts airing right now. Each of them approaches the topic in a fresh way. You will certainly find somethng in this post that introduces you to new concepts, makes you laugh, and occasionally gets you a little hot.

Jump in the comments and leave your suggestions if we left out your favorite.

Voted the #1 dating and sex expert to follow on Twitter, Sex with Emily host Emily Morse is a Doctor of Human Sexuality and sex and relationship expert. Her long-running podcast draws questions from fans all over the world who need the advice of an authority. Dr. Emily is always down to answer and often brings along a celebrity guest who adds his or her own opinions and experiences to the discussion. As a pioneering sex journalist, Emily is not only qualified, she’s comfortable, meaning she will go there. And, that’s great because it helps listeners become more comfortable with these conversations.

Verdict? You will for sure learn something, as this is the most informative sex podcast out there.