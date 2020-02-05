The Best ‘Sherry Cask Finished’ Whiskeys To Chase Down Right Now

Whiskey is growing year by year. As the popularity of the brown stuff widens, so does the use of new and innovative techniques. Specialty barrel finishing has become a popular way for whiskey distillers to make their drams stand out from the crowd while also adding depth and body to their expressions. Rum, beer, Cognac, and even cold brew coffee barrels are being utilized to add new dimensions to the world of whiskey. Frankly, we’re here for it all. The ten bottles below represent one specific style of specialty cask finished whiskey: Sherry. The fortified wine from Jerez, Spain, is the perfect accompaniment to whiskey in all its forms. The rich sweetness — with notes of dry fruit, nuttiness, and a slight tartness layered in — adds an x-factor to whiskey that just works. If you’re ready to try sherry-finished whiskey, chase these picks down right now! Related: The ‘Rum Finished’ Whiskeys You Need To Chase Down This Winter