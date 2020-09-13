While most novice drinkers are well acquainted with tequila, mezcal still remains a mystery to many. But even if you haven’t imbibed a liquor with the words “mezcal” on it, you’ve probably already drunk a fair share of mezcal. That’s because all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. It’s one of those “all squares are rectangles” situations — the all-encompassing name for agave-based spirits is mezcal. If a bottle is specifically labeled as a mezcal, that means it’s made in Mexico using any type of agave (tequila can only be produced with Blue Weber agave). While tequila is made in and around Jalisco, most mezcal is made in Oaxaca — with its smoky flavor making it a perfect fall sipper. When it comes to drinking mezcal neat on a cool, fall evening, Marla White, lead bartender at Lona Cocina & Tequilera in Fort Lauderdale, Florida prefers Del Maguey. “With a variety to choose from, you cannot go wrong with this mezcal,” she says. “Each comes with a unique recipe that adds a special touch.” We wanted to find the best, smoky mezcals to drink this fall, so we connected with experts — asking bartenders to tell us their picks.