Summer is a great time to solo travel, especially around the U.S. You can hop on a cheap Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue, or Southwest budget flight and be somewhere completely new and exciting in a matter of hours. Though, choose between those airlines wisely. They don’t provide equal experiences.

We digress. Let’s get back to summer solo travel. Hitting up a city has its advantages. The biggest being that there are a lot of people already in a city to mingle with. Bars, clubs, restaurant scenes, parks, beaches, farmer’s markets, breweries, theaters, and, hell, even dog parks are full of locals. Meeting new travel buddies in a city is as easy as finding a dope place to eat or a rad hotel to lay your head.

With all of that in mind, we thought we’d compile a list of eight fU.S. cities that feel like the perfect fit for the solo travelers this summer. These are all cities with great food scenes, unique drinking haunts, and plenty of open space for a little recreation. We’ve also added in our favorite spots to hang, sleep, and drink.

PORTLAND, OR

PDX is an easy win for solo travelers. The city has a decent public transportation system. It’s fairly compact, making ride-sharing affordable after a night out. The Rose City also has one of the best food and drinking scenes in the country pinned to a deep craft brewing culture. Plus, the city is surrounded by stunning nature heading east towards the Cascade Mountains and along the Columbia River, or west to the magnificent Pacific beaches.

What to See: Washington Park

A stroll through the rose gardens in Washington Park is the perfect hangover cure or reset for your day. The 410 acres includes a forestry museum, amphitheater, arboretum, zoo, and plenty of forested and hilly trails to roam.

Where to Hang: Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

Deschutes is the granddaddy of Oregon craft suds. Their Public House is a great place to grab a beer, learn about the craft, and maybe make a few beer-loving friends who can give you a local’s tour of the scene.

Where to Eat: Pine Street Market

Located in the old Carriage & Baggage Building in downtown Portland, the Pine Street Market is the city’s first official food hall. There are ten options to choose from that branch out into several international cuisines. The scene is hip, chilled out, and definitely worth a stroll.

Where to Sleep: The Heathman Hotel

Sticking in downtown Portland, The Heathman Hotel is a classic experiential boutique hotel dating back to 1927. The newly renovated property is luxe hotel in easy reach of everything dope Portland has to offer. From Powell’s Books to Tasty & Daughter restaurant — the best of PDX is just a short walk or tram ride away.