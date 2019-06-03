Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Bottles For Summer Mixing

06.03.19 41 mins ago

From Negronis to Palomas to Spanish gin and tonics, summer is probably the best cocktail mixing season (come at us if you disagree). Winter is great for bolder, darker spirit-based cocktails suited to warming you from head to toe while you’re wrapped in a Snuggie, snowed in, and bingeing Netflix. But that experience can’t shake a proverbial stick at sipping on a refreshing gin, tequila, or rum-based cocktail on a patio, overlooking a wave-filled ocean on a hot, summer day.

Since summer is quickly approaching like a reckless teen on rocket-powered roller skates, you need to stock up on the right spirits for the season of sun and fun. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to summer bottles.

Greenhook Gin

Lamarr Hawkins, Taproom Manager at Brooklyn Cider House

I make my Negroni’s with Greenhook gin from Greenpoint Brooklyn. The soft botanical notes coming off of this gin really complements and mellows out the smoky malt flavor you typically get with a Negroni.

