Wild Turkey ABV: 40.5% Average Price: $22 The Whiskey: This fairly new expression is Eddie Russell’s stamp on his dad’s legacy. The younger Russell devised this lower-proof bourbon to be another workhorse whiskey for the mixing crowd who also might take a sip on the rocks every now and then. This is achieved by letting the juice rest in deeply charred oak for six to seven years before it’s cut down to 81 proof for bottling. Tasting Notes: There’s a matrix of mild spice, bitter oak, ripe stone fruits, creamy vanilla, and, dare we say, salted caramel up top. The taste delivers and expands into peach cobbler territory with plenty of vanilla, brown sugar syrup with baking spices, and an almost smoky oak edge. The end is another left turn — featuring a dusting of dark chocolate over the top of a honeyed underbelly as the oak, spice, and stone fruit fade away. Bottom Line: Every bourbon whiskey journey should start with Wild Turkey. This expression has all the depth on a classic Wild Turkey 101 without that high-proof burn. That’s what makes it an easy win for any newbie. Old Forester 86 Proof ABV: 43% Average Price: $24 The Whiskey: Old Forester’s 86 Proof is a very straightforward whiskey. The mash bill is mid-range rye with 18 percent next to 72 percent corn and a final ten percent malted barley. The juice is aged in a fairly heavily charred oak barrel for an undisclosed amount of time (the youngest barrel is likely older than four years). The whiskey is then blended and proofed down to a very manageable 86 proof. Tasting Notes: This has a big nose of vanilla-cherry tobacco with a hint of fresh mint lurking in the background next to a touch of floral honey. The taste has a grilled corn-on-the-cob vibe with a hint of pepper and butter next to small doses of citrus and soft oak. The end is surprisingly long and leaves you with a spicy warmth and a touch more of that sweet corn and butter. Bottom Line: This really is a great mixing whiskey. We’d argue that it also works on the rocks. When that water starts to cut into the whiskey, it’ll open up for some of those flavor notes while cooling it down a bit.

Jim Beam ABV: 40% Average Price: $24 The Whiskey: Classic white label Jim Beam has a low-rye mash bill. It’s aged for four years before the barrels are blended and it’s cut down to 80 proof. This is a lot of folks’ entry point into the wider world of bourbon because it’s a quaffable whiskey that’s very affordable and on pretty much every liquor store shelf right at eye level. Tasting Notes: You can sense the corn next to classic bourbon notes of caramel, vanilla, and orchard fruit — especially cherry. The sip centers the vanilla and caramel as a distant echo of oak arrives on the tongue. The sip warms with a bit of spice next to a sweetened caramel corn edge on the fast finish. Bottom Line: This is a simple and perfectly constructed high-value straight bourbon whiskey. It’s straightforward and will never challenge you while still maintaining a robust bourbon vibe. Fistful Of Bourbon ABV: 45% Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: This is one of the more interesting sourced whiskeys on the shelf in the U.S. The juice is the design of Scottish Master Blender (for William Grant & Sons) Kelsey McKechnie. McKechnie left Scotland for the U.S. to work in bourbon in the same ways she worked in blended scotch. Fistful of Bourbon is the fruit of that labor — blending five straight bourbons (from undisclosed distilleries) into one bottle. Tasting Notes: This is whiskey by design and hits classic and deep notes starting with bespoke but not too sweet Red Hots, vanilla pods, and a touch of mint on the end of the nose. The palate refines the spices and broadens to a clear Christmas spice feel next to a touch of dried fruit, leather, and oak. The end sharpens the spiciness while holding onto the bold vanilla as the oak and fruit fade completely out. Bottom Line: This is designed to mimic crafty bourbons with a touch of nostalgia built-in — those Red Hots cannot be denied. The spiciness makes it a great candidate for cocktails and on the rocks sipping.

Redemption Bourbon ABV: 44% Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: This MGP sourced juice from Redemption is a masterclass in blending. The juice inches towards a high-rye mash bill (21 percent) and is comprised of barrels picked by Master Blender Dave Carpenter. The whiskey is then proofed down to a very drinkable 88 proof with that soft Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: You’re greeted with a mix of dark caramel with a touch of salt, bitter dark chocolate, and maybe a hint of anise and nutmeg. Those spices enter an eggnog vibe with a vanilla pudding drizzled with caramel sauce and a touch of black pepper. The end isn’t too long and delves further into the spices and vanilla before finishing on a sweet popcorn note. Bottom Line: No list would be complete with a classic MGP bourbon. And this is a great one to get a handle on how the Indiana mega-distillery creates pretty amazing juice that’s then treated well and expanded upon by a master blender. Buffalo Trace ABV: 45% Average Price: $32 The Whiskey: This is the whiskey that heralded a new era of bourbon in 1999. Famed Master Distiller Elmer T. Lee came out of retirement to create this bourbon to celebrate the renaming of the George T. Stagg distillery to Buffalo Trace when Sazerac bought the joint. The rest, as they say, is history — especially since this has become a touchstone bourbon for the brand. Tasting Notes: Classic notes of vanilla come through next to a dark syrup sweetness, a flourish of fresh mint, and a raw leather that veers towards raw steak. The palate cuts through the sweeter notes with plenty of spices — like clove and star anise — next to a hint of tart berries underneath it all. The end is long, velvety, and really delivers on the vanilla and spice. Bottom Line: Like most of Buffalo Trace’s releases, this is a much-sought-after bottle. Luckily, it’s still pretty affordable because, let’s face it, this is an ideal cocktail whiskey.

Four Roses ABV: 40% Average Price: $24 The Whiskey: Four Roses’ entry-point bourbon is a blend of the brand’s ten signature whiskey recipes. The distillery uses a high-rye and low-rye mash bill, each fermented with five different yeast strains, bringing a lot of variable flavors to the whiskeys. The juices are then blended, proofed, and bottled with the idea of mixing in mind. Tasting Notes: There’s a definite steel note to this whiskey that leans toward minerality when water is added. The nose also brings along dried flowers, plenty of honey, and orchard fruits, with a hint of dark spice. The palate adds vanilla to the honey and apple foundations. The end is short but full of fruit, sweetness, spice, and green oak. Bottom Line: You can’t really go wrong with Four Roses. It is a little funkier than the standard straight bourbons on this list, and that’s why we dig it. The florals, honey, and minerality with a green woodiness all stand out in good ways. Woodford Reserve ABV: 45.2% Average Price: $38 The Whiskey: Woodford Reserve is a unique bourbon with a pretty typical medium-rye mash bill (18 percent). However, it’s triple distilled, a la Irish whiskey, giving the Kentucky juice a serious edge. The bourbon is then matured for a minimum of six years before blending, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: There’s a nice mix of dark chocolate-covered raisins next to a flourish of orange zest and plenty of bourbon vanilla and spicy tobacco. That slight tobacco chew leads back towards creamy vanilla, buttery toffee, and rich chocolate, with a hint of orange cutting back in. The end is just the right length, with a well-rounded creaminess that beckons you back for more. Bottom Line: This is the bottle you graduate to when you start taking bourbon drinking a bit more seriously. There’s real craft behind the juice and it comes through in every sip. It’s also versatile in that it works as well as a cocktail base as an everyday sipper.