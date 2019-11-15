Traveler Writers And Influencers Tell Us Their Favorite Street Food Experiences

Finding a great local street food scene offers direct insight into the very soul of a place. There’s kinetic energy to copping street food that cuts through all the pretense. Presentation is secondary, the goal here is capturing local flavors and techniques. It’s sensory overload at its most accessible. You can’t get more experiential than that. Good street food is, by nature, the perfect source for cheap eats — filling you up affordably. Any cart or stall where a plate of noodles or a steaming bowl of rice with curry is about a dollar is a win for the weary traveler. But street food is more than that, too. It can be transcendent. It also gives you a chance to talk to locals and get a sense of a place. And, well, that’s what it’s all about, right? With all of that in mind, we decided to reach out to some of our favorite travelers — folks who are on the road year-round — to ask them about where they’ve had their most transcendent street food experiences. The spots shouted out below are out there, waiting for you to visit, offering you a chance to eat some amazing food and, more importantly, a chance to broaden your understanding of the world. Related: We Asked Traveler Influencers Their Favorite Under-The-Radar Destinations

CHARLES THORP (charlesthorp) — HONG KONG View this post on Instagram 🐤Egg-E-Egg-Egg🐣 #Hongkong #Waffle #Matcha #Redbean #HkAgainAndAgainAndAgain #เหมือนบ้านหลังที่2 🇭🇰 A post shared by Sai Pumchai (@sai_pumchai) on May 7, 2015 at 11:05pm PDT No trip to Hong Kong is complete without walking through the streets for shopping, popping into the ancient temples, and picking up a few treats along the way. There are plenty of options, but my personal favorite is the sweet egg waffles, also known as eggettes, that are served out of little shacks in a wide range of flavors. They have no shortage of places to try, but the family-run McQ was my go-to for their coffee and red bean matcha flavors. I paired my morning visits with a trail run on HK’s Dragon’s Tail path so that I could indulge in the soft carb goodness guilt-free. WRITER’S PICK: ZACH JOHNSTON (ztp_johnston) — LAHORE, PAKISTAN View this post on Instagram Maza aagya….😍 A post shared by Sameer Ajmal (@sameerajmal) on Oct 14, 2018 at 10:40am PDT If you haven’t been to Pakistan yet, go. Like, now! Pakistan is one of the most eye-opening, hospitable, jaw-dropping, and delicious destinations in the world. I want to write 2,000 words about the Karakoram Highway and the awe-inspiring wilderness and mountains alone. But, that’s not why we’re here — this is about food. Pakistani cuisine is a brilliant bridge between South Asian classics, Arabia, Persia, Afghanistan, and the Mongol steppes. All of those cultures alone have phenomenal food scenes and Pakistan is where they all collide in a burst of flavors, colors, and ideas. Fort Road is a designated “Food Street” in Lahore, in Punjabi Pakistan. Restaurants fill the streets with tables, burners, fires, giant teapots, fruit presses, billowing shisha pipes, and throngs of locals looking to tuck into a great meal. It’s a pure experience that speaks to a single place and time that you literally cannot find anywhere else on this earth. The motley buildings, the men lounging in shalwar kameez (long shirts and baggy pants), the kids running around with cricket bats — all of this is still seared in my mind. The play when you roll up to Food Street is to snag a table, order some fruit juice (try the mix of pomegranate and orange), order some freshly fired naan with garlicky yogurt dipping sauce, and order a Karahi. That’s a tomato-based curry with garam masala with either chicken or lamb with a nice dose of chili pepper spice and ginger that’s served in a karahi pan (kind of like a wok in shape). It’s a light and deeply flavorful curry that’s usually cooked over an open fire. Oh, and don’t forget the green tea. Take in the smells, the energy, the way the air feels on your fingers. Let it all absorb as you eat one of the best meals of your life in the streets of Lahore, Pakistan. Then take a long stroll through the Old City, smoke some hash with some Sufis and dance, maybe get in a backgammon game going, and let the maximalism of the city flood your senses.