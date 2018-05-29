The Best Cheap Flights & Travel Deals For The Official Start Of Summer

Uproxx

Yesterday was Memorial Day. That means today it’s (puts on chill voice) summer time. That’s right, summer is finally here. The shoulder season is officially over until next September. So be aware. Airlines, hotels, cruises, resorts, et al are going to be set to the higher spectrum of their pricing schemes. That doesn’t mean you still can’t score some amazing cheap flights and great travel deals. You just have to be a little more on your game and ready to strike if you want that dream vacay for that dream price.

Below are some of the best early summer deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

If you just gotta get out of town this summer and you really don’t care where you go, then Secret Flying is your best bet. They have daily flight deals all over the whole globe that are some of the best you’ll find anywhere.

Right now, trips from Vegas to Shanghai are hovering around the $480 mark for a roundtrip ticket. Flights from New York to Barbados are clocking in under $300 roundtrip. And flights from Houston to Kenya are going to set you back less than $700 roundtrip. Those are steals all around.

Momondo.com

