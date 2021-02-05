A Collection Of (Pretty Fantastic) Super Bowl LV Food Deals

Super Bowl Sunday is for everyone. Whether you find yourself rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, got money in the game, love commercials, or simply want a lot of pizza and wings for cheap — this Sunday has got something for you. Last year we were lucky enough to have a pretty average Super Bowl Sunday party weekend, but this year things are going to be a bit different. While 10-20 people Super Bowl parties were once the norm, this year we’ll be kicking it with a much smaller circle at home, which might sound like a drag but trust us: this is a blessing in disguise.

No more arguing about pizza toppings, sides, dipping sauces, no more running out of brews and being too focused on the game (or buzzed) to go on a beer run. This year, we get to have all of our favorite snacks and drinks, perfectly curated to our individual tastes. So load up on all your favorite Super Bowl snacks with these big bundle food deals from some of our favorite national pizza and wing joints, plus a few delicious surprises.

Let’s dive in!

DEAL OF THE WEEK: 7-Eleven — Order an entire pizza for just $1 on game day when you order delivery through the 7Now app. This is the type of Super Bowl deal we need more of!

RUNNER-UP: Applebee’s — Use the promo code “BIGGAME” and you can receive 40 free boneless wings with any Applebee’s To Go or Delivery order of $40. That’s like a free wing for every dollar you spend!

BJ’s — BJ’s has put together a special Super Bowl “Homegating Pack” which consists of a large deep dish, one family-sized chip and dip order, two shareable appetizers, and a 64-ounce BJ’s beverage (which yes, includes beer) for $64.95. It’s not the cheapest deal, but it’s a lot of food.

The BJ’s Homegating Packs are available for takeout and delivery via the BJ’s website or app.

Blaze Pizza — Score one large pepperoni pizza for just $9.95 or pick up a Party of One Bundle, which features an 11-inch one-topping pizza and a drink for $7.95 when you order carryout or curbside pickup.

For those looking for delivery, Blaze is offering a Cheesy Bread Bundle, which consists of one large two-topping pizza, two bottled beverages, and cheesy bread for $20.95.