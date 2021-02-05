A Collection Of (Pretty Fantastic) Super Bowl LV Food Deals

Super Bowl Sunday is for everyone. Whether you find yourself rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, got money in the game, love commercials, or simply want a lot of pizza and wings for cheap — this Sunday has got something for you. Last year we were lucky enough to have a pretty average Super Bowl Sunday party weekend, but this year things are going to be a bit different. While 10-20 people Super Bowl parties were once the norm, this year we’ll be kicking it with a much smaller circle at home, which might sound like a drag but trust us: this is a blessing in disguise.
No more arguing about pizza toppings, sides, dipping sauces, no more running out of brews and being too focused on the game (or buzzed) to go on a beer run. This year, we get to have all of our favorite snacks and drinks, perfectly curated to our individual tastes. So load up on all your favorite Super Bowl snacks with these big bundle food deals from some of our favorite national pizza and wing joints, plus a few delicious surprises.
Let’s dive in!
DEAL OF THE WEEK: 7-Eleven — Order an entire pizza for just $1 on game day when you order delivery through the 7Now app. This is the type of Super Bowl deal we need more of!
RUNNER-UP: Applebee’s — Use the promo code “BIGGAME” and you can receive 40 free boneless wings with any Applebee’s To Go or Delivery order of $40. That’s like a free wing for every dollar you spend!
BJ’s — BJ’s has put together a special Super Bowl “Homegating Pack” which consists of a large deep dish, one family-sized chip and dip order, two shareable appetizers, and a 64-ounce BJ’s beverage (which yes, includes beer) for $64.95. It’s not the cheapest deal, but it’s a lot of food.
The BJ’s Homegating Packs are available for takeout and delivery via the BJ’s website or app.
Blaze Pizza — Score one large pepperoni pizza for just $9.95 or pick up a Party of One Bundle, which features an 11-inch one-topping pizza and a drink for $7.95 when you order carryout or curbside pickup.
For those looking for delivery, Blaze is offering a Cheesy Bread Bundle, which consists of one large two-topping pizza, two bottled beverages, and cheesy bread for $20.95.
Buffalo Wild Wings — This isn’t a deal to get you fed on the Super Bowl, but it is one worth remembering. If Sunday’s game goes into overtime, B-dubs will give everyone an order of six free boneless or bone-in wings on February 22nd between the hours of 4-7 p.m.
Digiorno — This Sunday, make sure you’re following Digiorno’s Twitter account as anytime the score hits 3-14 or 14-3, Digiorno’s official account will be tweeting out a link for a chance to win free pizza. Which is frozen, so you can totally save it for the next Super Bowl, or you know, eat it next time you get stoned.
Domino’s — Not exactly a Super Bowl deal but Domino’s mix and match deal is a great option for anyone looking to get a lot of food for cheap. For just $5.99, chose two of the following menu items: medium two-topping pizzas, Bread Twists, Cookie Brownies, Oven-baked sandwiches, Chicken Kickers, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, an eight-piece order of boneless chicken wings, a pasta dish, or bread twists.
Hooters — For a big appetite, grab Hooters MVP Bundle which consists of 42 wings and two sides for $39.99. For pre-orders totaling more than $60 placed before February 6th, use the promo code BIGGAME at checkout to receive $10 off your total order.
IHOP — In celebration of the big game, IHOP is introducing the Game Day Family Feast which includes crispy chicken strips, dipping sauce, and French fries for $27.99.
The Game Day Family Feast is only available for take out orders, but IHOP is also offering free delivery on all orders placed through Uber Eats.
Little Caesars — Get an order of free Crazy Bread on any order placed online when using the promo code FREECB. Not the best deal in the world but hey, it’s free!
Pieology — On game day receive $5 off any purchase above $25 when using the code BIGGAME 21.
Pizza Hut — Pizza Hut is offering a $10 Tastemaker pizza which features 3 topping selections totaling 680 total pieces of food on top of your pizza. Is that too many toppings? We think so, but Pizza Hut feels the need to advertise that fact so we figured we’d mention it!
Red Lobster — Red Lobster is offering two different Super Bowl-themed bundles. Choose between the Big Game Bundle, which consists of three seafood entrees and two family-style sides or the Ultimate Feast Big Game Bundle, which consists of lobster tails, crab legs, a garlic shrimp scampi, and Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, as well as two family-style sides.
Both bundles feed a family of four and come with a side of biscuits and Pepsi.
Sonny’s BBQ — Grab a Game Day bundles which features 25 wings with dipping sauce for $24.99, or two meat orders with two three-pint side orders and bread for $39.99.
TGI Fridays — Receive a 25% discount on all Family Meal Bundles and platters ordered online when using the code HOMETEAM. Orders must be placed between February 5th and February 7th.
Yard House — Grab Yardhouse’s Tailgate Takeout Pack, which consists of chicken nachos, wings, and two pizzas for just $50. This deal is valid on Super Bowl Sunday only.
Yoshinoya — Yoshinoya Beef Bowl is offering a $14.99 Combo Feast Deal for game day which includes two bowl combos, and an order of spring rolls and boneless wings. Pick up the promotion via the Yoshinoya app when you use the coupon BIGGAME.