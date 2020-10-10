In the simplest terms, taste is subjective. Whereas I might love blue cheese or hen of the woods mushrooms, you might absolutely hate both. There’s nothing wrong with you (there probably is, but not this) and there’s nothing wrong with me (there definitely is, but not this) — we just like what we like. Our palates evolved in different ways, shaped by our childhood influences, our biology, and our present-day experiences. This is absolutely true when it comes to whisk(e)y. So naming the “best tasting” whiskey of all time is certain to yield a whole bunch of different answers. That’s not to say that having an opinion and arguing your case is futile. It’s fun to chop it up about what’s “the best,” then expand your palate and reassess. We decided to ask a handful of bartenders to tell us the best-tasting whiskeys to ever pass through their lips. While many included U.S. brands, others branched out into Japan, Scotland, and even the middle of the ocean (sort of). Check their answers below.