Bartenders Tell Us The Best Tequilas For Fall

It seems like once fall arrives, tequila tends to lose a little of its luster. You probably enjoyed a margarita, Paloma, or tequila sunrise at some point this summer. Those light, refreshing, sweet, cocktails are perfectly suited for steamy July days and long August nights. But just because you drank tequila all summer doesn’t mean that you can’t roll right into fall with the beloved Mexican spirit.

To do so you’ll have to change up the tequila you’re drinking. Instead of blanco (unaged) tequila, you should be grabbing bottles of anejo and reposado. To help you figure out the right fall tequila for your palate, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to pick their favs.

Tears of Llorona Extra Anjeo

Jeremy Williams, lead mixologist at Lumber Baron Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan

“When the weather cools down I move away from margaritas and favor an agave spirit that can be a slow sipper. Tears of Llorona Extra Anjeo is just that. With a beautiful mahogany hue, lush aroma and rich complex flavor, it reminds one of drinking a high-end single malt scotch or fine cognac. This is due in part to that fact that this tequila spends time in three different barrels, Islay single malt scotch, sherry, and cognac casks. It’s pretty clear this one has a lot to say.”