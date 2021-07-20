We don’t have to tell you that summer heat and sunny days require refreshment. If you’re like us, you spend these hazy mid-July afternoons gulping down ice water, lemonade, and more flavored seltzer water than seems socially acceptable. But when the sun sets and the heat lingers, we look for something to take the edge off. Something boozy yet still totally crushable and thirst-quenching.

Specifically, we crack open a beer (or three). But not all beers are suited for summer drinking. Chaz Gallo, director of food and beverage at The Bristol Hotel in Bristol, Virginia has specific ideas of what exactly makes a great hot weather crusher.

“A pilsner, lager or shandy,” he says. “Something light, crisp, and drinkable that goes down smooth.”

Reed Odeneal, co-founder and brewer at Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Florida adds sour beers to the list.

“If you haven’t been stocking your cooler with gose, go ahead and start,” he says. “You’ll be challenged to find a more appropriate style of beer to combat the heat and humidity. They’re traditionally brewed with wheat, coriander, salt, and come with a hint of tartness and a relatively low alcohol content to make a super refreshing flavor that you can crush all day long.”

What you enjoy drinking during the summer depends on your taste. That’s why we want you to have a lot of different options. To find them, we turned to the professionals behind the bar, asking a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us their picks for the absolute best summer thirst quenchers. Check their answers out below.

Corona Extra

David Ortiz, beverage director at Rocco’s Tacos And Tequila Bar in Orlando

ABV: 4.6%

Average Price: $18 for a 12-pack

Why This Beer?

Nothing quenches my thirst on a hot summer day in South Florida more than an ice-cold Corona Extra. Sip it on the beach, on a boat, or at home – this is the type of beer that goes with any occasion. It’s always crisp and refreshing.

Bell’s Oberon

Scott Wenger, bartender at The Continental in Tampa

ABV: 5.8%

Average Price: $19.99 for a 12-pack

Why This Beer?

Bell’s Oberon from Kalamazoo Michigan. It’s hot where I live during the summer months, and Bell’s Oberon has all the flavor you would expect in a craft beer without being too heavy. It’s perfect for a hot day.

Plus, It’s just fun to say “Kalamazoo.”

Revolution Fist City

Brandi Wheat, bartending consultant at The G Spot Cigar and Bar Lounge in Memphis

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

The best summery thirst-quenching beer to drink on a sunny day or any day is Revolution Brewing Fist City. The pale ale has taken the number one spot for me against all others. Fist City has this light golden color that’s perfectly balanced on the malts and hops. Flavors of grapefruit, melon, and other tropical notes are so refreshing on a sunny day in Chicago by the lake.