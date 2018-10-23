Netlfix

Last Updated: October 23rd

Sometimes you need a nudge to get out that door and hit the road. Other times you need a full-on shove. Below you’ll find a round-up the best travel documentaries on Netflix. Read, then watch to discover faraway places and the mad few who wander to the edges of the map in search of adventure.

Expedition Happiness (2017)

German van lifers and filmmakers Felix Starck and Selima Taibi tricked out an old American school bus to Instagram-perfection and set out along the Pan-American highway from Alaska to Mexico with their trusty dog. Along the way, the duo made a doc about life on the road, van life, and the general hardships and heights of travel. Overall, this is a fascinating look at the reality versus the glossy, Instagram-perfect perception of a travel movement. Plus, it’s really fun and beautifully shot.

Made To Be Broken (2017)

Karl Meltzer is a mad one. The ultrarunner took on the Appalachia Trail as his white whale and this doc follows Meltzer as he runs the last 2,000 miles — yes, you read that right — to break a record. The film is a testament to human endurance and spirit. If this one doesn’t get you running, it’ll certainly entice you to check out the Appalachia Trail one day.

