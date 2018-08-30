Warner Brothers

Last Updated: August 30th

Movies are a big part of our daily lives. As such, they’ve inspired many of us to finally live out our travel dreams and go on our own adventures. That’s why we put together a list of our favorite travel-themed movies on Netflix right now. Of course, it should go without saying, this list will constantly be evolving as Netflix rotates its streaming library.

Let these travel movies be your guide and inspire your next adventure.

Up In The Air (2009)

Run Time: 109 min | IMDb: 7.4/10

It’s hard not to love a good George Clooney movie. Add in a mentorship with Anna Kendrick about the ins-and-outs of traveling the country (to fire people) and you’ve got travel cinema gold. Jason Reitman’s glance into corporate America and the domestic airports that shuttle workers around the country is an emotionally deft and often hilarious look at life on the road.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Run Time: 178 min, IMDb: 8.8/10

The first installment of Peter Jackson’s original epic trilogy has migrated to Netflix and with it, the chance to be engrossed in all things Middle Earth once again. By now the story is well-known: hobbit finds valuable piece of jewelry, goes on a quest to destroy said piece of jewelry, makes friends with elves, dwarves, and a few humans, makes enemies of orcs, evil wizards, and Satan himself. But watching Frodo, Gandalf, Legolas, and the rest traverse the dangerous landscape of Middle Earth never gets old.

You'll want to wander those streets and eat next to those azure seas. Though you'll probably want to leave the arguments behind.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Run Time: 94 min | IMDb: 7.4/10

Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom reveals everyone’s favorite nebbish filmmaker in full-on teenage whimsy mode. Two young lovers strike out on an adventure with a map, a few supplies, and a lust for life. Pesky adults pursue. Capers explode around our traveling heroes as they find life and love on the open road in a very Wes Anderson fashion.

It’s the type of grand adventure that we fantasized about in our pre-teen dreams.

Into The Wild (2007)

Run Time: 148 min | IMDb: 8.1/10

Your love or hate of this film probably depends on how you feel about the film’s subject, Chris McCandless. On the one hand, McCandless struck out on an adventure to eschew the doldrums of modern life in the Alaskan wilderness. On the other hand, his woeful underestimation of the wilds and unpreparedness is maddening and cost him his life. Still, the man gets a lot of points for living a life uncommon when so many don’t.