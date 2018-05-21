CNN/Facebook

Are you dreaming of that next adventure? Maybe with this exclusive travel club or even virtual reality? We all need to get away at some point. Luckily television (teacher, mother, secret lover) is here to help. As if you already didn’t have vacation envy enough from all the bloggers and influencers, Netflix has a long list of travel shows to stoke the fires of your wanderlust.

Here are some of the best travel shows on Netflix streaming, available to watch right now.

10) Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (1 season)

Comedian Jack Whitehall recruited his dad to travel with him on a popular “gap year” route in South East Asia and the resulting first season of his travel documentary is both hilarious and heart-warming in a way that most travel shows just aren’t. Sure, the two argue over hotels and visit weird doll shops and play elephant polo, but they also bond over floating games of soccer and parkour and the uniting force of foreign travel.

9) Tales By Light (2 seasons)

Tales By Light isn’t your average travel show per se. The focus here is on great photographers and how they operate. The photographers they follow just happen to be some of the best in the world who have devoted their life to globetrotting so as to find the absolute best shot. Every corner of the world is covered over two seasons of breathtaking episodes and crazy escapades. Seriously, one episode is about swimming with anacondas in the Amazon.

8) Somebody Feed Phil (1 part)

Phil Rosenthal has cut out a pretty great second act after his days running Everybody Loves Raymond. Rosenthal is traveling around the world eating great food. It’s a trip of discovery that does have a food focus but ends up being just as much about the journey as a great bowl of pho.