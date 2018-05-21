Last Updated: May 21st
Are you dreaming of that next adventure? Maybe with this exclusive travel club or even virtual reality? We all need to get away at some point. Luckily television (teacher, mother, secret lover) is here to help. As if you already didn’t have vacation envy enough from all the bloggers and influencers, Netflix has a long list of travel shows to stoke the fires of your wanderlust.
Here are some of the best travel shows on Netflix streaming, available to watch right now.
Related: The 20 Best Travel Movies On Netflix Right Now
10) Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (1 season)
Comedian Jack Whitehall recruited his dad to travel with him on a popular “gap year” route in South East Asia and the resulting first season of his travel documentary is both hilarious and heart-warming in a way that most travel shows just aren’t. Sure, the two argue over hotels and visit weird doll shops and play elephant polo, but they also bond over floating games of soccer and parkour and the uniting force of foreign travel.
9) Tales By Light (2 seasons)
Tales By Light isn’t your average travel show per se. The focus here is on great photographers and how they operate. The photographers they follow just happen to be some of the best in the world who have devoted their life to globetrotting so as to find the absolute best shot. Every corner of the world is covered over two seasons of breathtaking episodes and crazy escapades. Seriously, one episode is about swimming with anacondas in the Amazon.
8) Somebody Feed Phil (1 part)
Phil Rosenthal has cut out a pretty great second act after his days running Everybody Loves Raymond. Rosenthal is traveling around the world eating great food. It’s a trip of discovery that does have a food focus but ends up being just as much about the journey as a great bowl of pho.
Am I the only one who doesn’t like Anthony Bourdain? I mean, I don’t know why…his shows are watchable (though I find I can’t relate to a lot of what he does…it’s nice to have wealthy, well placed contacts in every country he goes to), but there’s something about Bourdain that just doesn’t appeal to me. He comes off as smug…but he’s not. He’s not obnoxious but I cringe whenever my wife wants to watch his show. I feel like his show is a little self indulgent …I just can’t put my finger on it. Anyone else feel this way?
I think with Parts Unknown he’s gone especially inaccessible. I mean, he’s going to Nashville and hanging out with rock stars. That’s not realistic for 99.99% of people. I kinda feel you. But I still think he’s one of the better travel writers of the last 20 years at the same time.
Alright, Departures finally makes the cut! As someone who has traveled extensively, i can vouch that Departures actually has some good insight for backpackers and they seem to get to the heart of their locations.
Stephen Fry in America is really interesting. Would watch that again.
I found it really delightful and fascinating. Plus, I have a soft spot for Fry from his Jeeves days.
Whoa, no mention of Departures at all? That’s wrong. Its the best travel show I’ve seen and geared towards backpackers as well, not celebrity chefs.
@Zachary Johnston Samantha Brown’s show felt sooooooo vanilla to me. I want something with some fire!
@Steve Bramucci I know what you mean. I didn’t really appreciate Samantha until she showed up as a hard drinking, swearing guest on one of Bourdain’s Christmas episodes of No Reservations.
@FSUpunk I like Departures. The only reason I left it out is that the list is soooo bro-y already.
Seriously, when are they going to start giving travel shows to women again? Where’s Holly Morris and Samantha Brown when you need them?
Departures? I’ll put it on the list!
I totally misread this as “The 8 Best Time Travel Shows on Netflix Streaming Right Now.” Extremely disappointed.
@WTFkid I’m sure someone here can accommodate that genre!
Long Way Round blew my mind when it first aired. My wife and I couldn’t believe more people didn’t catch it when it was first broadcast and have given many people the dvd box sets since then. When the Russian guy came out with a guitar in one hand and an AK-47 in the other we knew we were in for an amazing show. If you haven’t watched these, DO IT you won’t regret it.
That show has so many crazy moments. I’ve watched it two or three times all the way through.