Last Updated: June 7th
True Crime and podcasts go together like peanut butter and (that wrongly incarcerated sh*t is my) jam! With the massive successes of Serial, The Jinx, Making a Murderer, and so many more, it’s clear that we have an insatiable appetite for all things true crime.
That means that there are a lot of choices out there — far too many to list here. But, we can tell you our picks for the 16 best true crime podcasts right now. So draw the shades, cuddle up safely in bed (maybe with some comforting tea), and start streaming one of these noir gems.
CRIMINAL
Criminal is one of the best podcasts out there regardless of genre. Each episode is expertly researched and presented in a straightforward, no-nonsense way. It’s spell-binding story-telling at its best. And it drives deep into the heart of the human stories behind the headlines and police reports.
You can start from the beginning of the 80+ episode run or start at the most recent episode. You’ll get hooked either way.
WHITE WINE TRUE CRIME
We have some news. We have arrived at some unforeseen obstacles in our personal lives, and for now, we have to put White Wine True Crime on hold indefinitely. We know this is weird timing, but there are just some matters of health and family that need to take precedent. Of course, we are going to honor our Patreon commitments. It has just taken longer than we like, which is one of the reasons we decided to take a pause. As of this moment, you have two episodes to enjoy! For example, out NEW episode, in celebration with of #WCW, with our buddy Connor McSpadden! We cover the Netflix doc Heroin(e) and we had a blast doing it! Thank you for listening to our show, and when we are ready to make our next move, we will let you know. You're Doing Great! We love you, Caitlin & Kari
White White True Crime is hosted by comedians Kari Martin and Caitlin Cutt. The show takes hilarious and deep dives into the world of true crime with plenty of white wine to wash down all the terror. The show doesn’t make light of the subjects and the jokes are often as dark as the stories. It’s a great way to spend an hour getting a wholly new take on old (and new) true crime stories.
Although the show is on pause right now, you can jump in at any point in the 90+ episode run. We recommend starting with episode 91, “Bernie on Valencrime’s Day!,” where Kari and Caitlin talk about one of the weirdest true crime stories and docufilms starring Jack Black, Bernie.
MFM is probably the GOAT.
True Crime Garage is my next favorite because they usually do two-parters, so it’s either Part 1 is the crime and Part 2 is the trial, or if it’s unsolved they’ll spend Part 2 shooting out their (very well-researched) theories. I can’t think of any other podcasts that do that.
Generation Why is sometimes a little too dry, with hardly any commentary. But it’s good for a quick dive into a crime in an hour or less.
Sword & Scale is the most macabre of them all, but sometimes the host Mike gets a little too overdramatic. But this one by far has the most actual media from the crime/perpetrators, which is fascinating to hear.
I like MFM a lot but as of late the vocal fry just kills me. I love the topic, but sometimes I just can’t make it through.
Too bad White Wine True Crime is taking a hiatus and I’ve wondered why Pretty Scary hasn’t updated lately which explains things. This gave me some good podcasts to replace them with if they’re off for a bit.
Yeah, it’s hard when there’s 30 mins of banter.
WWTC dropped an ep last Thursday. I’m pretty sure they’re back at it. And Pretty Scary is monthly now, for the next while anyway.
The Trail Went Cold is a favourite of mine.
Nice. I’ll add it to my queue.
S-Town is 2 episodes too long. It’s seriously overrated. Up and Vanashed isn’t very good either. Payne is an absolutely awful host, and while the case (and what happens) is interesting, it draws things out way too much. Last Podcast on the Left is head and shoulders above both.
My Favorite Murder too casual for the list?
All good, yo.
Hm. My phone glitched out and I didn’t see that entry on the list until viewing on my computer. Mea culpa.
no last podcast on the left?
Yeah, Henry isn’t really for me. I get it, but nah.
Also, isn’t LPotL more a paranormal/Lore type podcast. I know they cover serial murderers but isn’t the bulk ghosts and UFOs and conspiracy theories…?
@indieguy @Jesse Fisher @RocknRollHighSchool @wordweary I’m so so into MFM but I can’t lock into LPotL for some reason. Is there a good episode for me to start with?
Yeah, Marcus Parks is really, really good. If you can get over Henry’s sense of humor, it is a great listen.
Thirded
Travesty