Shutterstock

Last Updated: June 7th

True Crime and podcasts go together like peanut butter and (that wrongly incarcerated sh*t is my) jam! With the massive successes of Serial, The Jinx, Making a Murderer, and so many more, it’s clear that we have an insatiable appetite for all things true crime.

That means that there are a lot of choices out there — far too many to list here. But, we can tell you our picks for the 16 best true crime podcasts right now. So draw the shades, cuddle up safely in bed (maybe with some comforting tea), and start streaming one of these noir gems.

CRIMINAL

Criminal is one of the best podcasts out there regardless of genre. Each episode is expertly researched and presented in a straightforward, no-nonsense way. It’s spell-binding story-telling at its best. And it drives deep into the heart of the human stories behind the headlines and police reports.

You can start from the beginning of the 80+ episode run or start at the most recent episode. You’ll get hooked either way.

WHITE WINE TRUE CRIME

White White True Crime is hosted by comedians Kari Martin and Caitlin Cutt. The show takes hilarious and deep dives into the world of true crime with plenty of white wine to wash down all the terror. The show doesn’t make light of the subjects and the jokes are often as dark as the stories. It’s a great way to spend an hour getting a wholly new take on old (and new) true crime stories.

Although the show is on pause right now, you can jump in at any point in the 90+ episode run. We recommend starting with episode 91, “Bernie on Valencrime’s Day!,” where Kari and Caitlin talk about one of the weirdest true crime stories and docufilms starring Jack Black, Bernie.