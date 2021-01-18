What does “value” mean to you? Importance? Utility? Those definitions certainly have a place. But when you’re talking about bourbon whiskey it’s a little more direct. It just comes down to quality-compared-to-price. Is the juice worth the squeeze? Or is it worth even more? In a whiskey world full of bottle lotteries, aftermarket auctions, and insane markups, “value” might be the most important word there is. But it’s not always easy to ascertain. “How corn heavy is the mash bill?” asks Dan Marlowe, mixologist at Modena in Washington, DC. “What is the intended use — sipping or cocktails? What’s the proof? There’s a lot to consider.” The gather opinions on the best value bourbons, we went to the folks who spend their days mixing up drinks behind the bar. We asked some well-known bartenders to tell us the favorite bottles, dollar for dollar. Check their picks below.

Old Grand-Dad Bonded Frederic Yarm, USBG bartender in Boston Old Grand-Dad Bonded offers an amazing value with a long history. It's a bourbon that has been in continuous production since the mid-19th century and is currently made by Jim Beam in Clermont, Kentucky. I love its high rye spicy nature, and that combined with the barrel notes offer up cinnamon, black pepper, vanilla, and other baking spices on top of caramel, citrus, and dried fruit flavors. Price: $20 Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Eric Vincent, bartender at Sparrow in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. I will always sip this in any fashion, as well as make cocktails with it. It's a jack-of-all-trades kind of whiskey that has great flavor at an affordable price range. Fantastic balance of char (after all, it was invented by Elijah Craig himself), leather, caramel, and a decent amount of sweetness from having a high corn content. Gives the impression of a creamy mouthfeel. Price: $75

Maker's Mark Cask Strength Erin Delaney, food and beverage director at Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar in Goshen, Kentucky Maker's Mark. We like getting Maker's 46 or the Cask Strength because they deliver high-quality bourbon, they truly care about their people and their prices are great for the market. Those are both fuller-bodied and higher proof, which I thoroughly enjoy. They also just released a special bottle for the LEE Initiative, which provides relief for service industry workers and families that are out of work during COVID. Price: $59.99 Writer's Pick: