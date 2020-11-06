A Whiskey Writer Ranks The Best-Value Rye Whiskeys On The Market

Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth . In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries around the globe. While there’s no time of year when it’s wrong to sip rye whiskey, it’s tough to argue the appeal of the spicy, warming spirit during the cool month of November. Falling temperatures and hearty foods pair well with the peppery edge of a well-made rye served neat or on the rocks. You shouldn’t sleep on classic cocktails like the old fashioned or the Sazerac this time of year, either. As for the price of a good rye, like many whiskey styles, you can end up spending a whole paycheck on a truly memorable bottle or pick up a pretty solid sipper for roughly the cost of a steak dinner. And with rye getting less hype than boubon or scotch, there are still some expressions out there that outkick the coverage — tasting better than the sticker price might indicate. To help you track them down, I opened my tasting diary, picked my personal favorite “good value” ryes (all hovering in the $30 range), and ranked them.

4.) Redemption View this post on Instagram Shot of @redemptionwhiskey with you Q? #pigfloydbbq #bbq #palmettobay #miami #bestbbqinmiami #bestbrisketinmiami #woodfired #openingsoon #open #now #fullbar #redemptionrye A post shared by Pig Floyd (@thepigfloydbbq) on Oct 4, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT ABV: 46% Price: $28.99 The Story: Redemption is the kind of rye whiskey you think about when you envision the style. In part because, while you only need over 50% rye in the mash bill to be considered a rye whiskey, this offering features a whopping 95% rye. The brand wanted to create a whiskey that tasted like the rye whiskeys made before prohibition, when mash bills were far less balanced. This is designed to be mixed, but it has a warming, peppery presence that makes it great for November sipping. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find aromas of dried fruits, cooking spices, charred oak, and a healthy dose of peppery spice. The first sip delivers hints of brown sugar, salted caramel, sweet vanilla, and a kick of spice. The finish is long, very warming, and ends with a good mixture of sweet vanilla and hot, peppery rye. Bottom Line: A fairly young rye, this shines in drinks like a Manhattan or Vieux Carre. It also handles itself well as a warming sipper on a cold, fall night. 3.) High West Double Rye View this post on Instagram High West Double Rye #highwestdoublerye A post shared by On The Rocks Liquor (@on.the.rocks.liquor) on Oct 23, 2020 at 1:44pm PDT ABV: 46% Price: $33.99 The Story: As the name describes, this is blend of two different rye whiskeys. Both have been aged for at least two (and, at most, seven) years. One comes from renowned rye distiller MGP and the other from High West. The first was distilled in a column still and the second in a pot still. It’s a fascinating entry that’s made plenty of fans. Tasting Notes: This highly complex rye whiskey has a nose of sweet caramel, spicy cinnamon, Christmas spices, and subtle pepper. The first sip brings tea-like herbal qualities, along with sweet honey, toasted vanilla, charred oak, and more rye spice. The finish is medium in length, warming, and ends with hints of mint, cocoa, and more spicy pepper. Bottom Line: A ton of work was put into this whiskey. To get the most out of it, you should enjoy it over ice as you watch the leaves fall.