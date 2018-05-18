Mitch Cox

The internet has allowed people living (and loving) the vanlife to connect with one another in ways that weren’t possible in the past. Instagram, in particular, has become a community hub where digital nomads and people mainlining wanderlust can form a community. It has also allowed people who would otherwise have no idea how to turn their vanlife dreams into a reality to do exactly that.

There are a lot of awesome vanlifers making the most of Instagram, but we decided to round up some of our absolute faves. So here are the “best” #VanLife Instagram accounts you should follow right now.

Kathleen Morton – 102k Followers

Kathleen Morton runs the website Tiny House, Tiny Footprint, which tells the stories of various vanlifers (including many of the people on this list). She’s also the co-founder of the Instagram account @vanlifediaries. A photography and writing enthusiast since childhood, Morton found a passion project in the vanlife movement and is currently an excellent champion for people living the life and a resource for people considering it.

When it comes to her home, Morton has been rocking a 1987 Toyota with less than 40 square feet to occupy. Her Instagram is great for inspiring images of a cool chick traveling solo with her awesome dog Peaches. It’s also a solid place to be notified when a new interview goes up on the website or podcast.

Mitch Cox – 105k Followers and Cleo Cohen Codrington – 129k Followers

This is a two-for-one because we couldn’t mention Cleo Cohen Codrington without Mitch Cox, and the reverse is true as well. The pair is traveling through Australia in their third conversion (a Toyota Hiace) and recording the fun on their respective Instagram accounts, as well as their website Forever Elsewhere. Their close relationship means they are all over each other’s accounts and it’s a little hard to determine where one ends and the next begins. Given their intertwined nature, you are advised to follow them both. Maximize your joy!

When it comes to The ‘Gram, Cohen serves primarily as the subject of the pics, while filmmaker and photographer Cox records her in a variety of settings. A self-taught photographer, Cox started by reading camera magazines at the newsagents until he was asked to leave. But, he picked up enough to get started and began taking it seriously a few years ago. Now, he is selling shots to tourism agencies. And don’t worry, Cohen does the writing for the blog, so it isn’t like she is stuck in muse territory. She is shaping their narrative as well.

When you follow these accounts, expect a lot of pics of the couple in swimsuits enjoying the beauty and warmth of Australia, van pics that offer a window into their daily living, and natural landscapes that seem fictional if you haven’t been down under.

Check out the Uproxx interviews with Cleo Cohen Codrington and Mitch Cox here!



Jen and Bryan (the Dangerz) – 5k Followers

It’s a story familiar to those in the vanlife community, but one that is still unusual enough to the rest of us that it feels like the ultimate in confidence. Jen and Bryan had the commute, the dry clean only clothes and the headache that comes with spending the bulk of your time in a cube under fluorescent lighting. And, they ditched it all, along with their possessions and their stable home to pack up a 1967 VW bus and hit the road, driving through Mexico and Central America for a few years.

What started as a way to find themselves developed into a lifestyle they wanted to maintain as long as possible. So, they set up a home base in Portland, OR and now, they live a primarily nomadic life in a 4×4 Sprinter Campervan with an amazing conversion set-up. They also offer small space design, helping others shift into a simpler way of life. For more info, check out their website.

If you are interested in van builds, follow the Dangerz. There are the general pics of cocktails and shorelines and Karma the Wonderdog, but the bulk of the photos lately are of vans in various rebuild stages. It’s awesome to see what goes into making these beautiful homes. Often, Instagram leans towards choreographed lifestyle pics that make it feel like the vans come into being without much work. The Dangerz are bucking that trend and keeping it real.

Check out the Uproxx interview with the Dangerz here!