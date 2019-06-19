Getty Image

This summer, when you grab for a classic Mexican (or Mexican-style) lager, you might be surprised to learn that the flavors you’re enjoying with your feet in the sand didn’t originate in the Americas. Many of the Mexican-style lagers we love are actually Vienna Lagers. The dark amber or copper-colored, slightly malty, sweet beer style didn’t originate in Mexico City or Guadalajara, it actually originated in – you guessed it –Austria.

Vienna Lager has been around since the 1840s and found its way to Mexico when Austrian and German brewers settled in the nation in the late 1800s. The style shares a lot of traits with an Amber Lager and has been a summer staple for drinkers ever since its inception. It’s also a summer staple — savored by drinkers and brewers alike. That’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to Vienna Lagers for summer drinking.

Great Lakes Eliot Ness

Mark Safarik, brewmaster at Dogfish Head

What’s my favorite Vienna Lager? Eliot Ness from Great Lakes Brewing. It has the classic, true-to-style features. Nice toasty malt flavors, crisp hoppiness and a wonderful sense of balance.