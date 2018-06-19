The Best Vodka Cocktails That Aren’t Martinis

iStock/Uproxx

There are few cocktails more iconic than the martini. Long before I was of drinking age, if I thought about a classy older person, they were likely drinking one. They were also probably wearing a monocle, had a curly mustache, and might have loosely resembled Mr. Peanut (I had a vivid imagination).

Point being: The martini is definitely one of (if not the) most well-known cocktails. It’s simple (vodka or gin, vermouth, and maybe an olive garnish) and is the go-to drink for iconic secret agents (James Bond), world leaders (Winston Churchill), and actors (Humphrey Bogart). Obviously, gin is the more well-known martini ingredient. But, in the summer, gin gets enough press. It’s vodka’s time to shine.

The martini is a drink so good it deserves its own day (today!). But, after you’ve had your fill of the drink “shaken, not stirred” you’re probably going to want to drink something else. Why not stay on brand and shake up another classic, vodka-based cocktail? You don’t even have to go skimming through cocktail books to find one. Just try one of our favorites listed below.

Bloody Mary

The king (or, more likely, queen) of the breakfast cocktails, the Bloody Mary gets its base from vodka. Usually made in a highball glass, the drink also contains tomato juice, lemon juice, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, horseradish, and any number of ridiculous toppings from bacon to whole cheeseburgers.