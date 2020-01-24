Escape The Winter Doldrums With These Warming Bourbons

Let’s face it, January is a real bummer of a month. All the excitement of the holidays is over and the weather (in general) is pretty bleak. Also, it gets dark at like 4 p.m., which is depressing. But all those hours shrouded in darkness do offer one perk: more time to enjoy bourbon. (As if we really need another reason to drink whiskey.) “Buffalo trace. Four roses single barrel. High West American prairie. Hudson bourbon. It’s hard for me to pick just one bourbon for staying warm in January,” says Elliot Clark, Apartment Bartender on Instagram. “I have so many different bourbon whiskeys in my apartment that I usually just snag one off the shelf and pour it up.” We share Clark’s sentiment to some degree, but we definitely prefer those bourbons that offer a long, warming final note this time of year. To figure out which bottles fit the season, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to call out their go-to bourbons for dealing with the late-January slog.

Belle Meade View this post on Instagram Enjoying a ME #bellemeade #bellemeadebourbon #tatuajecigars A post shared by Josh (@jsdawg12) on Jan 16, 2020 at 5:45pm PST Jim Bulmash, lead mixologist at Monk’s Flask in Asheville, North Carolina I’d have to go with Belle Meade. Simply, it’s a sweet, smooth, lovely small-batch bourbon and has a cool family history going back to pre-prohibition times.