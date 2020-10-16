Halloween-Themed Weed Strains For A Haunted Smoke Session

Halloween is fast approaching, and since you’re not going to be attending any crazy costume parties this year (unless they’re on Zoom) you might as well stay home, get high, and snack on candy until your teeth fall out. But in order to keep your appetite cracking, you’re going to need some new in-season weed strains to smoke. Something to make the day feel festive. In the spirit of Halloween, we’ve decided to build this list entirely around spookily-named strains. If the name doesn’t conjure a nightmare, it’s not making the list — sorry to fans of Skywalker, Gelato, Green Crack, and Zookies, you won’t find those strains here. (For those, you’ll have to turn to one of our other lists, like this one about strains for horny people!) While this is the first time we’ve ever built a weed strains list based solely around names — and not THC or CBD content — we’ve made sure to filter out the lesser strains to ensure this list meets the same quality standards as our others. Which is a fancy way of saying yes, these strains will still get you baked out of your f*cking mind.

Zombie Kush View this post on Instagram Zombie Kush😏😤 #wedontsmokethesame #ismoketreez #rawlife247 #rawlifeireland #rawlife #highsociety #haze4breakfast #chronictreez #phatnugz #budzlikethese #budzliketreez #budporn #weedstagram420 #dazedandblazed #thcinfused #fueledbythc #flowersofinstagram #topshelf #onlythebest #finetreez #zombiekush #onlyrawsmokedhere #tastywanz #tastytreez #lunghitter A post shared by @ _ismoketreez_ on Oct 15, 2020 at 8:38am PDT Strain: Hybrid

THC: 20-25% Closing out our list is this delicious tasting cross between Blackberry and OG Kush. Zombie Kush, despite a name that conjures rotting flesh, is surprisingly fragrant. Even a closed jar will emit a noticeable dank scent, so if you have cannabis-averse roommates, maybe skip out on this one. If you don’t however, definitely try to pick up this indica-dominant hybrid strain if it’s available in your area. The dank scent is coupled with a woodsy floral flavor that is sure to make you feel one with nature. (Seriously, who’s in charge of naming strains?) Bottom Line A definite pick up if it’s available, Zombie Kush packs a powerful punch, a sense-igniting dank scent, and has deep flavors that’ll ease you into the ultimate state of relaxation.

