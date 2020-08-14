Is the whole “sex is better with cannabis” thing legit? Or is it just something that stoners tout as yet another benefit of their great green goddess? The short answer is that cannabis can make good sex even better. It makes music sound better, food taste more delicious, and Thanksgiving a way more interesting experience, so why would this sensually-driven experience be different? If anecdotal experience isn’t enough for you, there are some studies out there for you science nerds that suggest that cannabis does, in fact, make sex a more pleasurable experience and that stoners may be having more sex than their non-stoned counterparts.
According to Psychology Today, researchers at Missouri’s St. Louis University conducted two separate surveys of 133 and 289 adult women and found that in both studies women reported their experiences with cannabis and sex as enhancing to both their libidos and the quality of their pleasure. While a larger study, including data from 28,176 women and 22,943 men conducted by researchers at Stanford, didn’t inquire whether cannabis use increased the pleasure users experienced during sex, it did find those cannabis users we’re having more sex than their non-cannabis smoking counterparts, with a 22% increase for men and a 34% increase in women. Weed, unlike booze, doesn’t numb you out or dry you up. Instead, THC makes you more aware of your senses, which perfect if you’re having sex.
So which strains are the best to smoke before getting down? Before we get into those, let’s dispel a big myth here — there isn’t a single strain of weed out there that is proven to increase your libido or “put you in the mood.” That simply doesn’t exist, and anyone who is trying to tell you otherwise is bullshitting. Cannabis doesn’t work that way. Instead, what you should keep in mind when shopping for a cannabis strain to bring into the bedroom is what type of experience you’re looking for.
Which brings us to…
Choosing The Right Strain
It’s important to be honest with yourself. If you’re feeling anxious try reaching for a strain with a high CBD content, if you’re looking for a spark of creativity and energy, go for a Sativa. If you’re looking to increase the sensory experience, an Indica will serve you well. If you want the energy and the pleasure enhancement, go for a hybrid. It’s important to find a strain that is going to work with the mood you’re trying to set or the headspace you need to get into. You may even find that you and your partner would be better off smoking entirely different strains depending on your role that night in the bedroom. The only thing you really need to worry about is someone getting too high — which can increase sedation, paranoia, and, frankly, make you too lazy to want to have sex. So if you’re using cannabis to enhance your sexual experiences, limit yourself to one to three hits just before the clothes hit the floor.
To help get you started on a sex-cannabis exploration, we selected a mix of 10 Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains that will help set the mood in just a few hits, with a focus on strains that smell and taste as good as the sex you’re about to have.
Green Crack
Strain: Sativa
THC: 17%
Green Crack definitely has the least sexy name of any weed strain — next to Chemical Cat Piss — but don’t let the silly name dissuade you, Green Crack just might top your list of Sativa sex enhancers. Perfect for those looking to get creative in bed, Green Crack will fill you with a buzz of energy and euphoria, which is perfect for long sessions in the sheets stretch throughout your day. A great strain for a morning wake and bake and sex in the shower.
With tropical flavors of citrus and mango, we recommend packing your Green Crack in the bong, just make sure you refresh that water so as not to kill the mood. There is nothing less sexy than bong breath.
Green Crack
Granddaddy Purple
Strain: Indica
THC: 17%
With just 17% THC, Granddaddy Purple is a great Indica strain to start experimenting with while dabbling in pairing sex and cannabis. Its beautiful purple buds, grape and berry flavors, and inviting scent help to get you out of your head and put your in a sensory mood without getting you way too high. Granddaddy Purple is high in alpha-Pinene, so it’s adept at putting you in a totally relaxed state. Don’t think that this is reserved for touchy vanilla sex, get wild with it — Pinene has pain-reducing properties, making this strain adaptable to any type of sex you’re trying to engage in.
Granddaddy Purple
Wedding Cake
Strain: Hybrid
THC: 23-25%
A fairly new strain in the weed scene, Wedding Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain that will relax you out and enhance your senses, with a rush of euphoria accompanying the first hit. Since it’s packed with THC, at an average of between 23-25%, one to two hits should provide a head change for even the most hardcore smokers, and its earthy herbal flavor with hints of sweet vanilla will help to tantalize the palate. Better still, it won’t leave you cotton-mouthed and dried out.
Plus come on, with a name like Wedding Cake how can you go wrong? This strain was designed for long honeymoon nights but if that all feels a little too domestic for you, feel free to call it by its alternate name: Pink Cookies.
Wedding Cake
Do-si-dos
Strain: Hybrid
THC: 20%
Keeping things on the high THC spectrum, Do-si-dos is an Indica dominant hybrid strain with a floral peppermint scent that will instantly melt your body into a buzz of euphoric sensory pleasure. With a bowl of Do-si-dos packed, take about two to three hits, reach for the blindfold and prepare to enter a world of shiver-inducing touch and closed eye visuals that’ll turn sex intro a truly psychedelic experience.
Do-si-dos
Girl Scout Cookies
Strain: Hybrid
THC: 19%
Sometimes known as simply GSC — for legal purposes — Girl Scout Cookies checks a lot of the same boxes as the Granddaddy Purple strain, meaning its great for receiving roles in the bedroom and for enhancing the sensory experience, but GSC’s Sativa genetics help to give it an edge over the Indica Purp by putting your body into a relaxed state AND sharpening the mind, giving you the inspiration to get creative.
The bud’s mix of purple flecked leaves and bright orange hairs are a beautiful sight, too. If you’re so much of a stoner that you like to break up your weed over the body of your partner, they won’t object given this strains beautiful appearance and herbal earthy aroma.
Girl Scout Cookies
Sour Diesel
Strain: Sativa
THC: 18.5%
CBD 2%
If anxiety is seriously wrecking your bedroom game, Sour Diesel is the strain for you as its one of the few on this list to have a significant level of CBD content which will help to melt away your anxiety. Keep a few things in mind though, Sour Diesel isn’t sexy — it’s named so for its overly pungent chemical infused aroma, and while its THC content isn’t the highest, it packs a punch with an early onset of cerebral enhancement that feels long-lasting.
Our recommendation? Pack a bowl and light it up outside with your partner, that way the smell doesn’t totally kill the mood once you’re inside. If you can make it that far.
Sour Diesel
Trainwreck
Strain: Hybrid
THC: 16-17%
Easily the weakest strain on this list, smoking Trainwreck, despite its rough-sex suggesting name, is a relatively chill strain. Experienced smokers can easily blow through two bowls of this stuff before being taken over by its giggle-inducing qualities making this an ideal strain for pot-head partners who just want a slight head change before getting busy or first time users looking to experiment with sex on cannabis. It’s piney and flowery flavors will fill the room with a pleasing herbal scent and its relatively low THC content will keep you from getting couch-locked or too high.
Keep this stain handy for quickies or shorter sex sessions that aren’t going to occupy your whole day, the high won’t last too long with this one, which is perfect for those with packed schedules.
Trainwreck
Amnesia Haze
Strain: Hybrid
THC: 19%
Amnesia Haze is known for producing uplighting feelings of euphoria and a boost of energy and confidence conducive to creativity in the bedroom. We highly recommend this strain for couples who like to role-play, as Amnesia Haze will fill your head with new ideas and a desire to experiment and get a little weird, will all the ideas be good ideas? Well, that remains to be seen, but either way Amnesia Haze will give make you believe they’re good — which is something you and your partner can giggle about over a second bowl before round two.
Pink Panties
Strain: Indica
THC: 20%
Come on, you know whoever named this Indica strain knew exactly what they were doing. Look, as we said before, based on the science of how THC influences people in a myriad of ways, we don’t buy into the idea that any one strain will make you more aroused than the other, but Pink Panties is one of those strains that budtenders everywhere will claim can put you into the mood.
Maybe it’s the tantalizing name or the flowery mix of grapefruit and berry flavors, but Pink panties will definitely put you in a good mood, no matter how stressful the day has been. Just be careful, this Indica dominant strain has the power to relax you straight to bed.
Pink Panties
Northern Lights
Strain: Indica
THC: 17%
We couldn’t recommend Northern Lights enough. Despite its relatively low THC content, Northern Lights excels as a sex enhancer thanks to its delicious spiced herbal and earthy flavors and inviting flowery aroma when smoked, providing a sensory experience from the moment you break up the bud until it’s euphoric effects take hold. Once the high of Northern Lights kicks in — which should be at about five to six hits for those with a high tolerance — your body will start buzzing with euphoric feelings, making this a great weed for lovers of extended foreplay sessions.
You’ll find yourself taking your time on everything when you’re high on Northern Lights, which makes you a good lovemaking partner — revealing it as a strain that will sell you on the idea of cannabis as a sexual enhancer.
Northern Lights