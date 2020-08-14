Is the whole “sex is better with cannabis” thing legit? Or is it just something that stoners tout as yet another benefit of their great green goddess? The short answer is that cannabis can make good sex even better. It makes music sound better, food taste more delicious, and Thanksgiving a way more interesting experience, so why would this sensually-driven experience be different? If anecdotal experience isn’t enough for you, there are some studies out there for you science nerds that suggest that cannabis does, in fact, make sex a more pleasurable experience and that stoners may be having more sex than their non-stoned counterparts. According to Psychology Today, researchers at Missouri’s St. Louis University conducted two separate surveys of 133 and 289 adult women and found that in both studies women reported their experiences with cannabis and sex as enhancing to both their libidos and the quality of their pleasure. While a larger study, including data from 28,176 women and 22,943 men conducted by researchers at Stanford, didn’t inquire whether cannabis use increased the pleasure users experienced during sex, it did find those cannabis users we’re having more sex than their non-cannabis smoking counterparts, with a 22% increase for men and a 34% increase in women. Weed, unlike booze, doesn’t numb you out or dry you up. Instead, THC makes you more aware of your senses, which perfect if you’re having sex. So which strains are the best to smoke before getting down? Before we get into those, let’s dispel a big myth here — there isn’t a single strain of weed out there that is proven to increase your libido or “put you in the mood.” That simply doesn’t exist, and anyone who is trying to tell you otherwise is bullshitting. Cannabis doesn’t work that way. Instead, what you should keep in mind when shopping for a cannabis strain to bring into the bedroom is what type of experience you’re looking for. Which brings us to…

Choosing The Right Strain It's important to be honest with yourself. If you're feeling anxious try reaching for a strain with a high CBD content, if you're looking for a spark of creativity and energy, go for a Sativa. If you're looking to increase the sensory experience, an Indica will serve you well. If you want the energy and the pleasure enhancement, go for a hybrid. It's important to find a strain that is going to work with the mood you're trying to set or the headspace you need to get into. You may even find that you and your partner would be better off smoking entirely different strains depending on your role that night in the bedroom. The only thing you really need to worry about is someone getting too high — which can increase sedation, paranoia, and, frankly, make you too lazy to want to have sex. So if you're using cannabis to enhance your sexual experiences, limit yourself to one to three hits just before the clothes hit the floor. To help get you started on a sex-cannabis exploration, we selected a mix of 10 Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains that will help set the mood in just a few hits, with a focus on strains that smell and taste as good as the sex you're about to have. Green Crack

Strain: Sativa

THC: 17% Green Crack definitely has the least sexy name of any weed strain — next to Chemical Cat Piss — but don’t let the silly name dissuade you, Green Crack just might top your list of Sativa sex enhancers. Perfect for those looking to get creative in bed, Green Crack will fill you with a buzz of energy and euphoria, which is perfect for long sessions in the sheets stretch throughout your day. A great strain for a morning wake and bake and sex in the shower. With tropical flavors of citrus and mango, we recommend packing your Green Crack in the bong, just make sure you refresh that water so as not to kill the mood. There is nothing less sexy than bong breath. Hit up Weedmaps to find Green Crack at a dispensary near you.

Do-si-dos

Strain: Hybrid

THC: 20% Keeping things on the high THC spectrum, Do-si-dos is an Indica dominant hybrid strain with a floral peppermint scent that will instantly melt your body into a buzz of euphoric sensory pleasure. With a bowl of Do-si-dos packed, take about two to three hits, reach for the blindfold and prepare to enter a world of shiver-inducing touch and closed eye visuals that’ll turn sex intro a truly psychedelic experience. To find Do-Si-Dos at a dispensary near you, search the strain on Weedmaps. Girl Scout Cookies Strain: Hybrid

THC: 19% Sometimes known as simply GSC — for legal purposes — Girl Scout Cookies checks a lot of the same boxes as the Granddaddy Purple strain, meaning its great for receiving roles in the bedroom and for enhancing the sensory experience, but GSC’s Sativa genetics help to give it an edge over the Indica Purp by putting your body into a relaxed state AND sharpening the mind, giving you the inspiration to get creative. The bud’s mix of purple flecked leaves and bright orange hairs are a beautiful sight, too. If you’re so much of a stoner that you like to break up your weed over the body of your partner, they won’t object given this strains beautiful appearance and herbal earthy aroma. Hit up Weedmaps to find GSC at a dispensary near you.