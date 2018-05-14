Unsplash/Uproxx

If you find yourself relaxing on a deck overlooking the ocean (or a large lake) on a hot, sunny day, you’re probably going to be thirsty for something light and refreshing. There are few drinks that hit the spot more than a beer in summer. But, you can’t pick just any beer. Some beers are specific to seasons and the accompanying weather conditions. On a hot day, a porter won’t really hit the spot. A stout would be much too heavy.

You’ll probably be a lot happier with a pale ale or an IPA. But, the most refreshing, best-suited beer for a hot, sun-drenched day is the wheat beer. This top-fermented, wheat-based (go figure) beer comes in two main varieties: Weissbier and Witbier. The reason this style is so perfect for warm weather imbibing is the because it’s both refreshing and full-bodied. Check out some of our favorites below.

Bell’s Oberon

It doesn’t really feel like spring until Bell’s has released Oberon Ale, its 5.8 percent American wheat ale. Made with Bell’s house ale yeast, this seasonal beer is extremely balanced with dry, hop bitterness, combining with wheat malt. It’s a “can’t miss” spring and summer beer.

Lagunitas A Little Simpin’ Sumpin’ Ale

Lagunitas has introduced the world to a whole slew of interesting and delicious beers, including: IPA, 12th of Never Ale, Lagunitas Sucks, and Hop Stoopid. But, one of its best spring/summer beer is it’s A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale. This 7.5 percent wheat ale packs a punch that leaves wheat beer fans, pale ale fans, and IPA fans happy.

Allagash White

Portland, Maine’s Allagash might have created the most perfect wheat ale when they first introduced Allagash White in 1995. This 5.2 percent brew is made with malted wheat, oats, and un-malted raw wheat. This gives the beer the hazy appearance wheat beer drinkers expect. With flavors from coriander and orange peel, this is a beer that even Belgium beer fans will love.