A Whiskey Influencer Jackie James Reveals Her Favorite Whiskey Of 2022

When looking for the best whiskeys to stock on your own shelves, it’s always wise to listen to people who make their livings from talking about and tasting the stuff. In that vein, Jackie James has carved out a sizeable following as an educator and whiskey consultant thanks to tireless efforts to learn the trade and taste a wide variety of whiskeys from all over the world. So as 2022 comes to a close, we reached out to James to find out what really stood out to her in the whiskey world in 2022.

James was kind enough to name her five favorite pours of whiskey in 2022 below. She added her own tasting notes as well, giving you chance to pique your own interest and maybe find a bottle or two to ring in 2023 with (make sure to click those prices to find a bottle in your area).

Let’s dive right in and see which bottles spoke to whiskey pro Jackie James this year! (All words below by Jackie James.) — Zach Johnston, UPROXX Drink’s Editor

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Bourbon Posts Of The Last Six Months