We Asked Bartenders To Name The Absolute Best Whiskey Bars In America

If you’re visiting (or live in) a major city, you’re likely to be inundated with high-quality cocktail bars. Some of these bars might even be specific to certain liquors — maybe tequila, gin, or whiskey. Since you probably don’t want to waste your Saturday night hopping from underwhelming bar to underwhelming bar, you can go on your phone and check travel websites for reviews and details.

Or you can get the info from the folks who really know. Bartenders.

When it comes to picking a whiskey bar to visit, few people know more about what to look for than your friendly, neighborhood bartender. But what exactly are they looking for? Roman Cervantes, bartender at La Pulperia in New City is a big fan of Caledonia Scottish Pub in New York City, mostly for its selection.

“It has a warm vibe and features so many whiskeys,” he says.

While that might seem like a simple explanation. It’s a solid rationale. If you’re going to spend your evening (and your hard-earned money) at a bar, you’re going to want it to be comfortable and brimming with options.

To make sure we had all the best spots covered, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite whiskey bars. From Portland to Louisville, these are the spots that the folks pouring your drinks love best.