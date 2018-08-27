iStock/Uproxx

The crisp chill of fall is just around the corner. That means that the time is right to get your hands on a great bottle of whiskey. When the mood strikes, you can always drop by your local liquor store for a pint of aged whiskey — even basic stores are sure to carry a few interesting brands — but why not get in the spirit and turn it into an odyssey? (We like to turn everything into an odyssey.) Nothing is better than going to the source and picking up a bottle and a little insider knowledge.

The summer-fall changeover is perfect for an epic, memory-filled road trip to buy some booze. And this country is dotted with spectacular, innovative distilleries just waiting for you to discover. Check out some of our favorites below.

Perched in the Wasatch-Uinta Mountains in Wanship, Utah, High West is one of the most picturesque distilleries in the world. On top of its beautiful surroundings, the distillery also makes some amazing whiskey, including: American Prairie Bourbon, Campfire, and Yippee Ki-Yay rye.

While in the area, stop by nearby Park City and take advantage of any number of outdoors activities. Or just eat at the High West restaurant in town.